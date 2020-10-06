Fundraiser To Help Girl Injured In Accident

A special meet and greet is planned before the fundraiser.

Follow the link to learn more about the benefit – https://fb.me/e/1GwJQGpf7

Auto-generated captions from the video below

Zoe Doty is a 12-year-old girl that was injured in a freak accident earlier this year. A group of individuals has organized a fundraiser event for her to help the family. Ashley Flaherty spoke with Oskaloosa News about the upcoming event and how you can help.

So, the Muse is actually sponsoring Zach Flaherty, which is my brother, and he was asked to be a part of the Zoe Doty fundraiser. And so I kind of stepped in as a sponsor just for music at first. And then when I talked with Susan, the one that’s kind of collaborating everything, I thought we could do a little bit more getting other people involved and just wait raising awareness with the community.

We’re actually gonna have a preview a private preview of Zach, because the fundraiser is on October 10. That’s from four to nine. And it’s at the fairgrounds here in Osky. So there’ll be like live music, they’re going to have raffles, they’re going to have silent auctions going on. There’s like a photo booth and then live music. Zach’s gonna play. So prior to the event, we decided to have a private preview, kind like a meet and greet here at the muse. So that’ll be from two to three. And you can come in at $5 come in. No Coast Brewery will be here to do free sampling as well. And they donated their time.

Zach will be here, meet and greet, shake hands. And he’s going to release two of the songs. So that’s going to be kind of cool and private. So we’ll be doing that and then we’ll head over afterward to the fairgrounds.

The purpose is to help raise money for Zoe and her family for what they’ve been going through with. I know that you covered the initial story and like how can we help and be a positive impact. Financial issues are hard, especially when that to kind of out of your lane in it plan for this to happen. And so just how it can be a resource to help with that.

All the proceeds that are raised through the mutants are 100% donated. So that’s a big thing too, that we’re not keeping any portions of any of the profits that we make for them. So that’s kind of the main idea and to just going hands and help other people