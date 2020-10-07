Oskaloosa News Recap For October 7th, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

Fundraiser To Help Girls Injured In Accident

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

National and World News

Banana Republic has re-released Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic collar necklace, following the Supreme Court Justice’s death at 87.

The retail company announced the return of the “Dissent Collar,” but with a new name, “The Notorious Necklace.”

Ginsburg, who received the stylish piece from the VIP gift bag at Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year” gala in 2021 once told Katie Couric “it looks fitting for dissents,” thus the name “Dissent Collar.”

A previous limited- edition release of the iconic “dissent” collar-style necklaces flew off shelves before they even went on sale. The latest accessory has also already sold out.

###

Three people were killed and another injured after a stairwell collapsed in Houston, Texas.

The injured worker was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The collapse occurred Monday afternoon as crews were working on the building.

###

A bear broke into a Colorado mom’s car last week in search of food, leaving behind some hair, mud and scratches.

Jerrika McKenna told a local FOX station that she went to get into her vehcile and discovered it had been “ransacked”—presumably by a local bear named Cinnabun.

The bear, obviously well-known in the community, got away with a packet of ramen noodles, a couple bottles of water and some of her child’s toys.

McKenna said she is happy no one was injured during the raid and this acts as a good reminder to “lock up” your car, front door and not to leave food out.

###

One officer is dead and another injured after a shootout in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

The officer who was killed has been identified as Kevin Collins, a five-year veteran of the force. The injured officer has been identified as Lt. Ralph Issac, who is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to his Sergeant.

The officers were conducting an investigation at a motel when shots were exchanged between them and a suspect.

No other details surrounding the incident were shared.

###

Rain heading toward Northern California will provide some much-needed relief to areas ravaged by wildfires.

Record breaking hot weather, low humidity and wind have fueled the fires during this year’s historic wildfire season. So far, 31 deaths have been reported and more than 4 million acres have been burned.

16,000 firefighters continue to fight more than 26 blazes.

###

Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles Monday in front of LAPD headquarters, though the reason remains unknown.

A tactical alert was issued by the Los Angeles Police Department in response to the chaos, with Mobile Field Forces being sent to the area to assist officers.

The protesters quickly turned violent as they tore down barriers, broke windows and set off smoke bombs. The group eventually headed south toward downtown.

It is not clear which group organized the protest or what their message was. One arrest was made.

###

Hurricane Delta hit Category 4 status Tuesday morning.

The storm intensified overnight from having 80 mph winds to 130 mph gusts and is expected to strengthen even more as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to hit the Yucatan Peninsula today and remain a powerful storm over the Gulf of Mexico through at least Thursday, when it will then take aim on the US Gulf Coast. Forecasters are predicting that Louisiana will take the brunt of the storm, but advised everyone along the coast “to be prepared.”

It Delta makes landfall in the US, it will be the 10th storm to do so this season, which could break the record for storms to directly strike the continental US.

###

Hospitals in Minnesota are being forced to lay off staff, cut departments and close their doors due to financial losses from the COVID crisis.

M Health Fairview, a Minneapolis-based health care company, is laying off 900 of its staff and closing 16 clinics due to “revenue losses tied to the COVID-19 crisis,” according to a press release.

The Bemidji Pioneer reports that Fairview lost $163 million in the first half of 2020 and is expected to lose an additional $225-$250 million by the end of the year.

Other clinics are dropping their oncology, cardiology and emergency departments. Most services are being transferred to bigger city hospitals.

###

Pennsylvania State Police reported a record number of firearm background checks between the beginning of July and end of September.

During those months, the Pennsylvania Instant Check System completed 406,151 background checks, nearly double the amount from the same time last year.

The highest volume day was July 23, when 7,120 instant checks were completed.

###

Stocks tumbled during the session, after showing intraday strength, to finish mixed on Tuesday. The Dow sank 375 points and the S&P dipped 47 points. The Nasdaq climbed 79 points.

President Trump declared that discussions revolving around the next COVID stimulus deal would be postponed until after the November elections. Markets reacted sharply as investors realized the slim prospect of seeing additional funding would not materialize anytime soon.

Oil prices continued to show renewed strength on Tuesday as U.S. crude futures moved 3.7 percent higher to close at $40.67 per barrel.

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• CBS News: The Vice Presidential Debate / CBS / 8:00 pm

• ABC News: Your Voice Your Vote 2020 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• 2020 Vice Presidential Debate: NBC News Special / NBC / 8:00 pm

• Democracy 2020: Vice Presidential Debate / FOX / 8:00 pm

Showbiz News

“The Morning Show” is heading back to production.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are set to return, along with Steve Carell, who is in negotiations after originally only signing on to a “one-season storyline.”

Filming will begin October 19, but according to insiders, with the ever-changing nature of COVID, the date is subject to change.

###

Taraji P. Henson will host a new talk show titled, “Peace of Mind With Taraji” on Facebook Watch.

Each episode will feature interviews with celebrities and everyday people, as well as mental-health experts.

Henson has been a mental-health advocate for a longtime, leading her to create the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018, named for her father who suffered PTSD from his time in the Vietnam War

###

Warner Bros. announced another delay to one of its upcoming films.

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, has been pushed back to 2022. The film was originally scheduled to premiere October 1, 2021, but now will not be released until March 2, 2022.

The studio said that production delays due to COVID are the reason for the change, according to Variety.

###

The action-packed trailer for the spy flick “The 355” dropped this week.

The film stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Bingbing Fan as a group of international spies who band together to prevent World War III.

The film is set to hit theaters in January 2021.

###

With all the rumors swirling around who will take over as 007, Daniel Craig has a piece of advice for whom ever gets the job.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Craig was asked what advice he would give the next Bond, to which he replied “Don’t [eff] it up! Leave it better than when you found it.”

As previously reported, Craig’s run as Bond will end with the new film “No Time to Die.” Tom Hardy is rumored to be at the top of the list to take over.

###

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” want former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back.

Following an error on Monday night’s show in which new host Tyra Banks announced a couple was safe, when in fact they were in the bottom two, Twitter-verse lit up with viewers begging for the former hosts to return.

One tweet said “Dancing with the Stars is ruined. Was such a good show. Bring back Tom and Erin.”

Another read, “What a mess! She forgot to give the safe sign to one and sent another that wasn’t safe…then…had to call them back to see which couple was eliminated…she is no Tom for sure!”

Banks blamed her misstep on the control room.

###

Netflix series “GLOW” has been cancelled.

The show was weeks into filming its final season when the coronavirus shutdowns hit.

Creators of the show, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch released a statement on the decision that reads:

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone.”

Netflix said “that a coronavirus-friendly budget made the show far too expensive to continue, considering the fourth season wouldn’t be ready until at least two and a half years after the release of the third meaning the audience size could decrease drastically, making the budget — and the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 — too high.”

The streaming giant previously announced the cancellation of “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This,” also citing coronavirus as the cause.

###

Andy Cohen is heading back to the studio for the first time since the coronavirus struck.

The 52-year-old will begin filming his “Watch What Happens Live” show on set starting this weekend, while guests will continue to be interviewed virtually. Cohen said “We feel so fortunate to have kept the show going remotely, but there’s no place like our clubhouse. I cannot wait to come home to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew.”

This month’s guests include: Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Smith, Hoda Kotb, Lenny Kravitz, Marlon Wayans, Wynonna Judd and more.

###

Tyler Perry will be honored with the People’s Champion Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards next month.

The actor, director and producer will be recognized for his “trailblazing work in entertainment, unwavering commitment to support multiple charitable organizations and his inspiring empathy and progress for humankind,” the network stated.

The People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday November 15 on E!.

###

The “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has cast its leading man.

Paddy Considine has signed on to play King Viserys Targaryen, who is “chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal,” according to the network.

Considine, 47, has previously appeared on HBO’s “The Third Day” and “The Outsider,” as well as on “Peaky Blinders” and “How to Build a Girl.”

###

Sports

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell notified all 32 teams that there will be “clear and strict” penalties for violating the league’s coronavirus safety protocols.

The memo states that “everyone needs to follow the health and safety guidelines” that have been set by the league. Failing to do so will “result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game.”

A few coaches have already been fined $100k and their teams fined $250k for not wearing face masks properly.

###

On This Date

1691 – The monarchs of England, Scotland and Ireland grant a royal charter to the Province of Massachusetts Bay in the New World.

The area had been inhabited by European settlers for 70 years, but faced constant struggles with natives, and always feared running out of food.

With a royal charter, they were guaranteed certain protections from the British government, but the government also increased its control over the settlers. The charter for the Province of Massachusetts Bay is different than the Massachusetts Bay Colony; the province encompassed several colonies, including Massachusetts Bay, Plymouth, Martha’s Vineyard, New Brunswick, and the Province of Maine.

###

1763 – King George III forbids settlement west of the Appalachian Mountains.

The decree followed Great Britain’s acquisition of French territory after the end of the French and Indian War. The Crown sought to stabilize the colonies politically and economically, then establish trade and commerce with the Native Americans.

The move was certainly a point of tension in the colonies, but not a major impetus for the Revolutionary War; just 5 years later, new lands were progressively opened up for settlement, under the authority of the British monarch.

###

1862 – The Granite Railway begins operations, in New England.

Its principal purpose was to move granite to Quincy, Massachusetts for the construction of a monument to those who died at the Battle of Bunker Hill.

But the railway was not powered by steam locomotives. It was an express route for horse-drawn wagons to effectively haul materials across a three-mile stretch.

The technology was still new, and quickly turned into a tourist attraction.

It was not until 1871 that Old Colony and Newport Railway took over control of the tracks and retrofitted them with contemporary technology for steam trains.

###

1949 – The German Democratic Republic establishes a constitution, and formally becomes a Soviet-powered cog in the communist machine following World War II.

East Germany would be one of the Soviet’s most prosperous countries, though the people lived under dictatorial rule and were shot for trying to leave the country.

The regime collapsed alongside other Soviet bloc countries, and the Soviet Union, in 1990.

###

1959 – The Soviets notch another win in the space race, capturing the first pictures from the far side of the moon.

Luna 3’s closest approach to the moon was just over 6,200 kilometers.

In total it took 29 pictures, mapping roughly 70% of the far side of the Moon.

Being a Soviet project, the Reds were only able to capture 17 of the 29 photos taken—and they weren’t even that good.

###

2003 – Arnold Schwarzenegger is elected governor of California in the recall of Gray Davis.

It was the first time a California governor was successfully recalled.

Schwarzenegger won in a landslide, beating Democrat lieutenant governor Cruz Bustamante by more than a million votes.

###

Birthdays

Trent Alexander-Arnold – soccer player – 22

Mookie Betts – baseball player – 28

Holland Roden – TV actress, “Teen Wolf”, “Escape Room 2” – 34

Kaitlyn – wrestler – 34

Charles Woodson – former football player – 44

Allison Munn – TV actress, “That ‘70s Show”, “One Tree Hill” – 46

Thom Yorke – rock singer – 52

Toni Braxton – soul singer – 53

Simon Cowell – talent manager – 61

Tico Torres – American drummer, Bon Jovi – 67

John Mellencamp – American musician – 69

Thomas Keneally – Australian novelist, “Schindler’s Ark” – 85

Born On This Date

Anita Shreve – American writer, “Weight of Water” – 1946 (d. 2018)

Al Martino – American actor, “The Godfather” – 1927 (d. 2009)

Gabriel Dell – American actor, “Steve Allen Show” – 1919 (d. 1988)

Chuck Klein – American baseball HOF right fielder – 1904 (d. 1958)

###