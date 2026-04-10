Central salvages softball split at Nebraska Wesleyan

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA – Emma Anderson’s (sophomore, left fielder, Forest City) fifth-inning double sparked the Central College softball team to a 2-1 win over Nebraska Wesleyan University Wednesday.

The Dutch (17-3, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) fell 5-1 against the Prairie Wolves (10-14, 2-2 conference) in the opener.

Scoreless through four innings, Anderson led off the fifth with a double to right center field. She moved to third on a groundout by Carley Underwood (junior, center fielder, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS). She scored after Rylee Dunkin (junior, catcher, Hamilton, Twin Cedars HS) hit a groundball to shortstop and the throw home was not in time to tag Anderson.

Dunkin would come around to score an RBI groundout by Sarah Stufflebeam (junior, shortstop, Macomb, Ill.) to make it a 2-0 game.

Nebraska Wesleyan got one run one back in the sixth but Peyton Levine (freshman, Oswego, Ill., Yorkville HS) held the Prairie Wolves to one run. She finished a complete game, walking three and striking out three while scattering four hits.

In the first game, Central struck in the first inning with an RBI single by Stufflebeam to score Dunkin. Nebraska Wesleyan answered in the first and took the lead in the third. A bases clearing double in the fourth put them in front for good.

Jadyn Huisman (sophomore, Treynor) was the losing pitcher, yielding all five earned runs in 3.1 innings of work. She allowed four hits, walking seven and striking out three.

Central is home Friday for a 3 p.m. doubleheader with Nebraska Wesleyan University.