Hemphill Wins Third-Team All-America Honors

Oskaloosa–Amerie Hemphill (Fr., Clinton, Ill., Kinesiology) earned postseason recognition recently as the NAIA announced its 2026 Competitive Dance All-America teams.

Hemphill was named to the Third Team, garnering the second All-America award in William Penn history.

The All-America teams were judged by the All-America Committee, which was comprised of five coaches and one administrator. Athletes were judged on four elements, including range leaps, triple pirouettes, two eight-count turns, and dance choreography. Scores ranged from 1-5 for each element.

The top 14 scorers (including ties) earned designation on the First Team, while the next 14 (including ties were named to the Second Team. The Third Team consisted of the final 14 athletes (including ties).

Sydnie Offermann of St. Ambrose posted the top score in the try-out process to earn NAIA Dancer of the Year accolades.