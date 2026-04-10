OSKALOOSA HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES PROM COURT 2026

OSKALOOSA, IOWA — The Oskaloosa Student Council is excited to announce the annual Oskaloosa High School prom, themed “A Night of Chance,” scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The promenade, which is open to the public, will commence at 5:30 PM in the large Oskaloosa High School gym. Spectators are asked to enter through the north side gym doors. Promenade student attendees should enter through the south side gym door entrance. If you can’t make it to promenade in person, you can watch it live at indiansnetwork.tv.

Following the promenade, the dinner and dance for high school student participants only will take place at Debbie’s Celebration Barn from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM, followed by After Prom activities at the Penn Central Mall.

After Prom doors open at 11:00 PM, and attendees must arrive before 12:00 AM for entry. The festivities will include activities such as prize giveaways and many fun games, concluding at 3:00 AM.

All junior and senior students and their guests are invited to join in the celebration and create lasting memories at the “A Night of Chance,” prom.