OSKALOOSA GIRLS TRACK EARNS THREE WINS AT OSKY RELAYS

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa girls track and field team competed Tuesday night at the Osky Relays, taking advantage of a break in the weather to turn in a strong performance with three first-place finishes.

Rain held off long enough for most of the meet to be completed before conditions worsened later in the evening.

Oskaloosa was led by Delaney Harbour, who won the long jump with a mark of 16 feet. Tierney Carter also finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.7 seconds. The sprint medley relay team of Monica Hundley, Vivian Bolibaugh, Delaney Harbour, and Tierney Carter added another win with a time of 1:52.62.

The Indians continued to show improvement across the meet, recording six new personal records and one season-best relay performance.

Harbour added a personal record in the 200-meter dash, while Kate McBurney had one of the biggest improvements of the night in the 3000-meter run, cutting 35 seconds off her previous time. Kennedy Wright set a personal record in the 400-meter hurdles, and Alice Rice recorded a personal best in the 400-meter dash. Mia Luck and Kennedy Wright also turned in personal record efforts during their relay legs in the 4×800 and 4×400 events.

Oskaloosa finished fifth overall in the team standings with 74.5 points in a competitive field.

Coaches said they were proud of the team’s effort, especially with several athletes stepping into relay roles when needed. Competing in changing weather conditions while still improving showed strong early-season progress.

Oskaloosa will return to action next week with meets at Fort Madison on Tuesday and East Marshall on Thursday.