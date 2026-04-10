WPU Holds at No. 9 Entering Postseason

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s volleyball team sits in a solid spot nationally entering postseason competition as the NAIA released its fifth top-15 poll Wednesday.

William Penn (18-6, 14-5 Heart) has jumped up one spot to No. 9 in the nation with 58 points. The navy and gold have been ranked in all six polls (including the preseason ranking) this season.

Seven Heart of America Athletic Conference’s schools are ranked, led by No. 2 Park. Missouri Valley (No. 4), Mount Mercy (No. 5), and No. 14 Grand View are also in the top 15. Additionally, Dordt (No. 16) and Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 21) are in the receiving votes area.

The Master’s (Calif.) continues to first in the NAIA with 100 points, while Saint Xavier (Ill.) is third to wrap up the top five.

William Penn hosts Grand View Saturday in the Heart Championship Quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Volleyball Rating No. 5 — April 8, 2026

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. The Master’s (Calif.)

2. Park (Mo.)

3. Saint Xavier (Ill.)

4. Missouri Valley

5. Mount Mercy

6. Campbellsville (Ky.)

7. St. Thomas (Fla.)

8. Bethel (Ind.)

9. William Penn

10. Westcliff (Calif.)

11. Lourdes (Ohio)

12. Ottawa (Ariz.)

13. Georgetown (Ky.)

14. Grand View

15. Reinhardt (Ga.)

Receiving Votes: Dordt 18, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 16, Indiana Tech 8, Oakland City (Ind.) 8, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 7, Cumberland (Tenn.) 2, Ottawa (Kan.) 2.