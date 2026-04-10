OSKALOOSA VARSITY GOLF OPENS SEASON AT ALBIA

ALBIA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa varsity boys golf team opened its season Monday at Albia Country Club, turning in a solid early performance while gaining experience for the rest of the year.

Linus Morrison led the Indians with a round of 38, setting the pace for the team in its first meet of the season.

Behind Morrison, Oskaloosa had a close group of golfers with similar scores, showing early depth across the lineup. That balance will be important as the team looks to improve and see which players begin to separate themselves over time.

The meet included several area teams, and Oskaloosa competed in chilly conditions typical of early spring golf in Iowa.

While there is still work to be done, the first meet gave the Indians a strong starting point.