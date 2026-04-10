Statesmen Sixth in NAIA’s Fourth Rating

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s lacrosse team is right in the mix heading into its toughest stretch of the campaign as the NAIA released its fourth top-10 poll Wednesday.

WPU (8-1, 5-0 Heart), which has won seven in a row, was dropped to No. 6 with 40 points. It marks the 17th-consecutive poll in which the navy and gold have been ranked.

The Heart of America Athletic Conference has three representatives in the poll with Benedictine joining the navy and gold in the top 10 at No. 9. Columbia is unofficially 12th in the country.

Madonna (Mich.) is again No. 1 in the NAIA, claiming 60 points and all six first-place votes. Keiser (Fla.) and Aquinas (Mich.) are second and third, respectively, while SCAD Savannah (Ga.) jumps over WPU into the fourth spot. Reinhardt (Ga.) is fifth to complete the top five.

The Statesmen travel to Columbia, Mo. Saturday to face Columbia in Heart action at 5 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Rating No. 4 — April 8, 2026

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Madonna (Mich.) (6)

2. Keiser (Fla.)

3. Aquinas (Mich.)

4. SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

5. Reinhardt (Ga.)

6. William Penn

7. Cumberlands (Ky.)

8. Indiana Tech

9. Benedictine (Kan.)

9. Webber International (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Taylor (Ind.) 20; Columbia (Mo.) 16; Tennessee Wesleyan 16; Life (Ga.) 6; Michigan-Dearborn 4; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 2.