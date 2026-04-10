WARRIORS DROP TWO LEAGUE GAMES TO SOUTHEASTERN

April 08, 2026

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Softball team suffered a pair of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) losses at R.L. Hellyer Field on Wednesday, dropping both ends of the doubleheader vs. Southeastern Community College 8-2 and 6-3.

The Warriors fall to 18-20 overall on the year and 5-3 in conference play with the two losses. Indian Hills pounded out 17 hits on the day, including 11 in the nightcap as the Warriors made a late rally.

Southeastern built an early lead in game one with a 6-0 advantage before the Warriors tacked on two runs in the fourth on RBI base hits from Sophia Revallo (Metamora, IL/East Peoria) and Kate Hickenbottom (Davenport, IA/Davenport Assumption). The Blackhawks added a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Warriors.

Sophomore Chandler Houselog (Dubuque, IA/Dubuque Hempstead) tallied two hits and a run scored in the game one loss.

Game two saw the Blackhawks stake another early lead with a 6-0 advantage through three and a half innings of play. Indian Hills got on the board in the home half of the fourth with three runs as Bailey Tegeler (Dixon, IL/Dixon) and Houselog each delivered run-scoring knocks before Tegeler scored to cut the deficit in half.

Indian Hills threatened with a pair of baserunners in the sixth, but Southeastern prevailed down the stretch for the conference sweep.

Sophomore Hannah Carter (Bethany, MO/South Harrison) delivered a strong showing in the circle in game two, going the distance for the Warriors.

Houselog has now hit safely in 12 consecutive games after going 3-4 in the nightcap to finish the afternoon 5-8.

Fellow sophomore Cassandra Benberg (Green Bay, WI/Pulaski) added three hits in the game two loss for the Warriors.

Indian Hills is back in action this weekend with a four-game series at R.L. Hellyer Field in Ottumwa vs. Rock Valley College (IL). First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 2:00 PM while Sunday’s twinbill gets underway at 12:00 PM.