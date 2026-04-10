OSKALOOSA BOYS TRACK SHOWS GROWTH AT 98TH OSKY RELAYS DESPITE RAIN

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa boys track and field team competed Thursday night at the 98th Osky Relays, battling through rainy conditions while continuing to show improvement early in the season.

Rain fell on and off throughout the meet, with heavier rain arriving during the final events. Despite the weather, the Indians were able to perform well and continue their development.

Oskaloosa recorded 13 new personal record (PR) performances along with three season-best times, showing strong progress across the roster.

Lane Smith led the way for the Indians with a strong effort in the 3200-meter run, finishing in second place with a time of 10:39.20.

The distance events continued to be a strength for Oskaloosa. The 4×800 relay team of Blake Herny, Silas Johnston, Micah Van Ee, and Sam Nelson earned a third-place finish with a time of 9:22.64.

Oskaloosa also had several other solid finishes during the meet. The 4×100 relay team placed fifth, while the 4×200 relay, 800-meter run, 4×400 relay, and sprint medley relay each finished sixth. The team also added seventh-place finishes in the 100-meter dash and distance medley relay, along with an eighth-place finish in the long jump.

Several athletes contributed to the team’s success with PR performances, including Henry Bru, Aaron Dye, Kellen Kauzlarich, Micah Van Ee, Lane Smith, Grady Kennedy, Parker Russell, Barrett Rinehart-Lynch, Jamison Ruby, and Carter Jordan.

Oskaloosa will now take the weekend to recover before returning to action Tuesday at the Fairfield Trojan Relays.