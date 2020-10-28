Oskaloosa News Recap For October 28th, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News

Candidates For Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Visit Oskaloosa

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Mahaska County Elections Update

Grant Funds Support Virtual Care At Mahaska Health

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Experts are weighing in on the viral mouthwash study conducted by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine.

The study, which was recently published in the Journal of Medical Virology, found that mouthwash and other oral rinses can “inactivate” human coronaviruses. With the results, the study authors hypothesized that the dental products could help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the oral hygiene products inactivating greater than 99.9% of virus after only 30 seconds of contact time, experts are warning that the findings shouldn’t be “over-interpreted.” One expert noted that while the products could theoretically reduce the viral load in the oral cavity, “the rinse cannot stop the virus from replicating in cells within the body.”

###

A “Mom Code” in Utah is keeping schoolchildren from being tested for COVID, according to a new report.

A local news outlet reported that groups of parents are refusing to allow their kids to be tested for the virus in an attempt to keep schools open and avoid quarantines.

One parent told the station that “parents are saying ‘let’s not test,’ just so they don’t have to worry about shutting down the sports teams.” Calling the “code” a “disgrace.”

Officials said they were aware of parents encouraging others not to have their kids tested, but were unaware of any actions being taken as a result.

###

A Las Vegas man is dead after hanging out of a minivan window and striking a woman on a bike, who also died.

Officers, who called the act “complete stupidity” and “senseless,” said the van drove up to the woman in the bike lane and “the man hit her with his hand knocking her to the ground. The man then fell out of the van, rolled some 150 feet and struck his head on a lamppost.”

The driver of the minivan is wanted for murder.

###

US Marshals in Ohio rescued 45 missing children and 109 additional human trafficking survivors during “Operation Autumn Hope.”

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said 76 missing and exploited children cases were cleared, including 45 “by physical recovery by the US Marshals Service.”

A total of 179 arrests were made on a slew of charges.

###

A man is in critical condition after being attacked by a shark while fishing at the Great Barrier Reef.

Paramedics who responded to the scene called the man’s injuries “catastrophic,” saying the shark bit almost through his thigh.

The 59-year-old was airlifted to Townsville Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, according to Reuters.

###

Two firefighters were “gravely injured” fighting the Silverado Fire in Irvine, California.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the two firefighters, 26- and 31-years-old, are currently intubated at the Orange County Global Medical Center. They both suffered second- and third-degree burns over 50% of their bodies.

The fire, which started Monday, had burned over 7,200 acres in 24 hours. Over 100,000 have been evacuated from the city Irvine.

###

The Washington State Department of Agriculture reports that they were not able to retrieve the queen hornet from the nest they set out to destroy.

An official for WSDA said the tracker they recently placed on a murder hornet was also unable to be retrieved, meaning there may be more than just her majesty still stuck in the tree trunk.

Ten officials snuck out at the crack of dawn Saturday, hoping to catch the hornets off guard by wrapping the area surrounding their nest in plastic wrap, filling it with a “substance” and then sucking them out.

While officials noted that they were able to get a “good haul,” they don’t believe their work is done as there are likely other nests that need to be located in the state.

###

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, activated the Pennsylvania National Guard yesterday in anticipation of another night of violent protests following the police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia.

The move may shock some as other Democratic governors have been hesitant or slow to mobilize troops amid unrest in their cities.

Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was shot Monday by two officers who responded to a domestic violence call. After being asked to drop his weapon, he charged the officers with a knife and they both fired approximately seven rounds. One of the officers then put Wallace in his police car and drove him to the hospital.

The shooting ignited a night of violent protests Monday evening that saw 30 officers injured and eight police vehicles damaged.

###

When all else fails, blast the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song.

A dispute between Bill Gross and his next-door neighbor over a $1 million outdoor sculpture has turned nasty, leading to calls to police and multiple legal actions taken, along with obscene playing of the theme song to the 1960’s hit series “Gilligan’s Island.”

What monstrosity could cause such a ruckus? A 22-foot-long blue glass installation, complete with a pole and netting structure to protect it, which tech entrepreneur–and neighbor to Gross–Mark Towfiq claims blocks his view.

###

The Nasdaq gained 72 points while the Dow slipped 222 points and the S&P fell 10 on Tuesday.

Consumer confidence data was reported worse than the forecast for October. Meanwhile, the House Speaker and Treasury Secretary failed yet again to reach an agreement on economic stimulus. Both themes seemed to guide the downward trend for the markets.

Technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq. Microsoft rose 1.5 percent in anticipation of their earnings report being released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

###

Top 5 Fiction & Nonfiction Books Currently on the New York Times Best Sellers List:

FICTION:

1. “A Time For Mercy,” John Grisham

2. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks

3. “The Searcher,” Tana French

4. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett

5. “Troubles in Paradise,” Elin Hilderbrand

NONFICTION:

1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson

2. “Is This Anything?,” Jerry Seinfeld

3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle

4. “Killing Crazy Horse,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

5. “Blackout,” Candace Owens

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Goldbergs / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Wall / NBC / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• American Housewife / ABC / 7:30 pm

• Big Brother / CBS / 8:00 pm

• The Conners / ABC / 8:00 pm

• American Ninja Warriors / NBC / 8:00 pm

• I Can See Your Voice / FOX / 8:00 pm

• black-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

• The Con / ABC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Tom Holland is gearing up to begin filming “Spider-Man 3.”

The 24-year-old actor recently wrapped up production on “Uncharted” in Barcelona and revealed that he was heading to Atlanta to start his next project.

###

Adam Sandler has signed on to star in Netflix’s untitled drama based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel “The Spaceman of Bohemia.”

The story followers an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship, according to the book’s description.

###

Jim Patterson, former “Two and a Half Men” executive producer, is teaming up with Warner Bros TV to produce a CBS comedy series titled “B Positive.”

The series will star Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford.

It is slated to premiere on November 5.

###

A “Hocus Pocus” sequel is in the works!

After a summer filled with rumors about a potential sequel, Bette Midler—the original Winifred Sanderson—confirmed that she, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will return as the Sanderson sisters.

No date has been set, but the sequel will air on Disney+.

###

CONAN O’BRIEN revealed that the set of his late-night talk show in Los Angeles was burglarized.

The crew noticed Monday that some laptops and a clapperboard were missing from their temporary set at the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood. O’Brien and his team decided to film at the theater in hopes to help the struggling commodity.

While describing the incident, O’Brien told viewers that he “can’t think of anything lower.”

###

Netflix is developing an “Assassin’s Creed” series based on the international best-selling video game franchise.

The game, first launched in 2007, has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. It was adapted as a feature with the 2016 “Assassin’s Creed,” starring Michael Fassbender.

###

Jaden Michael will star as young Colin Kaepernick in the Netflix series “Colin in Black & White.”

The six-episode series, directed by Ava DuVernay, will follow Kaepernick’s childhood as a young African-American teen growing up in a white adoptive family and how his experiences shaped both his football talent and his activist work, according to the original description.

A premiere date has not been announced.

###

LeBron James’ production company is partnering with CNN to create a documentary about the 1921 Tulsa Race massacre.

James’ SpringHill Company announced this week that it is in the process of making “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.”

The doc is expected to be completed in 2021.

###

Jon Stewart is set to launch a current affairs series on Apple TV+.

The new one-hour, single-issue series will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation, as well as Stewart’s advocacy work.

Stewart parted ways with “The Daily Show” in 2015 after 16 years on Comedy Central.

###

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” hit a major cable news milestone.

The Fox News anchor averaged 5.36 million viewers this month–the highest for any program in cable news history, according to the network.

The show had over 1 million viewers in the adults 25-54 category and 670,000 in adults 18-49.

###

Sports

Trick or Treaters better not skip Patrick Mahomes’ house this Halloween.

The Chiefs QB revealed in a recent interview that he plans to give out full-sized candy bars this weekend. While he won’t be home to pass out the treats, he said that he will make sure to have “the goods” on his front porch.

###

Day of the Year

National Internal Medicine Day

National Chocolate Day

National First Responders Day

###

On This Date

1775 – British General George Howe locks down the city of Boston.

No citizens were allowed outside its boundaries and the men were ordered to form militias to fight in the name of the Crown against insurrection.

Boston remained occupied until March 27 of the following year, when an army lead by George Washington chased out the Brits.

###

1886 – Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty, which had recently been delivered to New York Harbor.

The ceremony marked the end of a 2-year journey for the statue. It had been finished two years earlier in France.

In July of that year, the first stones were laid for the statue’s pedestal. It was delivered in June 1885 in more than 200 crates. The copper sheets were slowly put together – finally finished on this date in 1886.

In 1924, the Statue of Liberty became a national monument.

###

1919 – Congress overrides President Wilson’s veto of the Volstead Act. It was designed to enforce the provisions of the 18th Amendment, effectively enforcing Prohibition.

The amendment prohibited the manufacture, sale, or transport of booze, but not its possession.

These laws endured 14 years. During that time, organized crime flourished while building large distribution networks for alcohol.

###

1922 – The first nationwide radio broadcast of a college football game is broadcast on the radio.

Princeton and the University of Chicago squared off at Stagg Field in Chicago — Princeton won. Listeners heard a re-enacted broadcast, based on the reporting of a reporter at the stadium, who was wiring in the events.

The first live broadcast with announcers at the game was in 1924 — when Michigan and Wisconsin went head-to-head at Ferry Field.

###

1967 – Construction ends on the St. Louis Arch — officially called the Gateway Arch, and the marker for the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

The 630-foot steel parabola was designed by Finnish designer Eero Saarinen. Its location marks the beginning of President Jefferson’s expansion initiatives. St. Louis was a key trade point for settlers and explorers headed westward.

###

2005 – Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff Scooter Libby is indicted for obstruction of justice, perjury and making false statements to a grand jury and federal investigators, in relation to the Valerie Plame scandal.

He soon after resigned.

Libby’s trial began in January of the following year and he was convicted in March. He received 30 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 2-year probations after his release.

President Bush commuted the sentence, but the felony conviction remained, along with the fine and probationary period.

###

Birthdays

Aydan Calafiore – pop singer – 20

Kodie Shane – rapper – 22

Jack Eichel – hockey player – 24

Frank Ocean – pop singer – 33

Finn Wittrock – soap opera actor, “American Horror Story”, “Unbroken” – 36

Matt Smith – TV actor, “Doctor Who”, “The Crown” – 38

Gwendoline Christie – movie actress, “Game of Thrones”, “Welcome to Marwen” – 42

Dayanara Torres – pop singer – 46

Joaquin Phoenix – movie actor, “Gladiator”, “Joker” – 46

Brad Paisley – country singer – 48

Julia Roberts – movie actress, “Pretty Woman”, “Wonder” – 53

Bill Gates – entrepreneur – 65

Annie Potts – movie actress, “Young Sheldon”, “Ghostbusters” – 68

Caitlyn Jenner – reality star, “Keeping up With the Kardashians” – 71

Born On This Date

Rodney Thomas – NFL running back – 1968 (d. 2014)

Curtis Lee – American singer – 1941 (d. 2015)

Jonas Salk – American medical scientist, created polio vaccine – 1914 (d. 1995)

###