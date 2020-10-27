Oskaloosa News Recap For October 27th, 2020

Local News

Candidates For Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Visit Oskaloosa

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Mahaska County Elections Update

Grant Funds Support Virtual Care At Mahaska Health

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

People hate New Jersey.

According to a recent analysis of Americans’ least-favorite states, the Garden State was the most hated in the nation.

The analysis was carried out by lifestyle website Best Life, which used multiple resources, such as census statistics and results of a recent Gallup Poll, to compile a “Hatred Index” of all 50 states.

While NJ was the most hated, Idaho landed as the least hated state.

The top ten most-hated states are:

1. New Jersey

2. Texas

3. California

4. Oklahoma

5. Florida

6. Michigan

7. Kentucky

8. Indiana

9. Alabama

10. Kansas

A woman in Massachusetts, who was crushed to death by an elevator last month, may have met her fate because of a large package she was carrying at the time.

Carrie O’Connor was seen in surveillance footage carrying a 7-foot-tall box, which hit a switch that sent the elevator into free-fall while the door was open. She was later found pinned between the elevator and the wall of the shaft.

The New York Post reported that the “birdcage” style elevator requires the occupant “to close the gate manually, which O’Connor didn’t secure before the package hit the gate switch mistakenly indicating that the door was closed.”

A Border Patrol agent in Texas shot and killed a man who was suspected of human smuggling.

Officials intercepted a tractor-trailer and a vehicle dropping off a large number of people, believed to be in the US illegally, in Laredo Friday evening.

While agents were interviewing suspects, a second vehicle arrived, which struck an agent while trying to flee. Multiple agents opened fire, shooting the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two University of Notre Dame students were killed and one was injured after they were struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus over the weekend.

Notre Dame’s president released a statement on the “deadly incident” saying: “On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I express our deepest condolences and pray that our students’ families and friends may find God’s grace and solace after so shattering a loss.”

The minivan that struck the students ended up crashing into a nearby home. No word on the driver’s condition.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

A fisherman in Australia is being investigated after bringing home a crocodile.

The man “captured and restrained” a 5-foot-6-inch saltwater gator, which he found while fishing near the Peter Faust Dam in Poserpine, Australia, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

He later called the department and asked wildlife officials to come remove the animal. It was taken to a local zoo and then to a 175-acre Australian wildlife farm.

It is illegal to “deliberately interfere with, harm or kill” a saltwater crocodile, according to the DES. The maximum penalty is a fine up to $21,000.

Tropical Storm Zeta is heading toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula before it targets the US Gulf Coast by mid-week.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Zeta is “rapidly strengthening” and hurricane conditions and storm surge are expected by today.

The region is still recovering from Hurricane Delta and Tropical Storm Gamma which hit earlier this month.

Storm-ravaged Louisiana is also in its path.

A 150-pound white rhino was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida this past weekend.

The yet-to-be-named baby is the son of Kendi, who was the first white rhinoceros born at the animal park back in 1999.

Disney released a statement on the birth saying “Both mom and son are doing well under the care of their human keepers.”

###

NASA has discovered water on the moon.

Casey Honniball, lead author of one of the studies published on the topic, said there are between 100 and 400 parts per million of water, or “roughly the equivalent of a 12-ounce bottle of water within a cubic meter of lunar soil.”

Paul Hertz, NASA’s director of the Astrophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate, said “Now we know it is there. This discovery challenges our understanding of the lunar surface and raises intriguing questions about resources relevant for deep space exploration.”

The findings will be taken into consideration for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to land American astronauts on the moon by 2024.

The US Elections Project reports that more than 59 million ballots have been cast as of Monday morning, compared to the 47.2 million early votes cast in the 2016 election.

Founder of the Elections Project, Michael McDonald called the numbers “stunning,” saying that not only are people requesting a record number of ballots, but they are sending them back sooner, giving election workers more time.

The organization also noted that: “Democrats have requested 23.5 million ballots while Republicans have requested 13.4 million — a 10 million ballot request lead based on data from states reporting party registration including California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Utah.”

Stocks crashed on Monday as the Dow dipped 650 points, the Nasdaq fell 189 points and the S&P shed 64 points.

A surge in virus cases coupled with a lack of new economic stimulus caused the market freefall with companies most tied to travel and tourism suffering the most. The S&P airlines index lost around 6 percent, and both Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean also saw losses.

Shares of Dunkin’ Donuts soared more than 15 percent after the possibility of a sale to Inspire Brands was made public. Inspire Brands is the privately held owner of Arby’s and Jimmy John’s.

Trending

Top 5 Songs on iTunes:

1. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

2. Ariana Grande, “Positions”

3. H.E.R., “Damage”

4. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

5. Luke Combs, “The Other Guy”

Top 5 Songs on Spotify:

1. Ariana Grande, “Positions”

2. 24kGoldn, “Mood” (feat. Iann Dior)

3. Internet Money, “Lemonade” (feat. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV)

4. Cardi B, “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

5. Maluma, “Hawai”

5. BTS, “Dynamite”

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Price Is Right At Night / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Bachelorette / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Cosmos: Possible Worlds / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Let’s Make a Deal Primetime / ABC / 8:00 pm

• This Is Us / NBC / 8:00 pm

• neXt / FOX / 8:00 pm

Showbiz News

Felicity Huffman is ready to put the college admissions scandal behind her.

According to her rep, the actress has completed her full sentence of 11-days in prison and 250 hours of community service.

Sources say she is now looking forward to getting back to acting.

Stevie Nicks is ready to get back to performing.

In a recent CBS interview, the 72-year-old said she is ready to get back on stage because she believes by sitting around at home, the “time is being stolen from all of us.”

She added that she feels the restrictions due to coronavirus concerns are not helping anyone.

Drake, who turned 34 on Saturday, revealed that his album “Certified Lover Boy” will drop in January.

The Canadian-born singer announced the album’s title in August, when he dropped the lead single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

###

The nominees for this year’s American Music Awards are…

Leading the pack with eight nods each are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch—both of whom were nominated for the coveted award of Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion scored five nominations, becoming the most nominated female artist this year.

Rounding out the top nominations are Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat with four nods each.

The ceremony is set to take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22 on ABC.

Netflix announced yesterday that it’s series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will end with Part 4, which is set to drop on December 31.

Returning for the series’ final eight episodes are Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, Miranda Otto as Zelda, Ross Lynch as Harvey, Lucy Davis as Hilda, among others.

###

Chris Cuomo partied at a downtown private members club, mask-less over the weekend.

According to eye witnesses, “He was not social distancing…was shaking hands and greeting people without a mask.” Another source told Page Six “it’s a double standard when his brother [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] is attacking the restaurant industry and implementing all these senseless rules.”

Chris was also recently “scolded” by management at his apartment building for walking around without a face covering.

Both Chris and his wife contracted and survived the coronavirus earlier this year.

Harvey Weinstein is giving up hope of ever getting out of prison…at least on bail.

According to the disgraced movie mogul’s lawyers, after being denied release on $2 million bail, Weinstein is putting all his eggs in the appeals basket. He has been telling his team that he needs “the Sistine Chapel of appeals.”

His attorneys told Page Six the appeal should be filed by the end of the year.

###

Oscar Issac is in talks to star in Marvel series “Moon Knight” for Disney +.

The role would make a return to Marvel for Issac, who previously starred in “X-Men: Apocalypse,” though that was technically before Marvel acquired the rights to the “X-Men” franchise, Variety reports.

Issac also starred as Poe Dameron in the recent “Star Wars” trilogy.

###

“Concrete Cowboy” has been picked up by Netflix.

The cowboy tale follows 15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin), who discovers the world of urban horseback riding when his mother sends him to live with his estranged father, Harp (Idris Elba) in North Philadelphia, according to the official description.

Netflix will release the film in 2021.

Harry Styles released the music video for “Golden” on Monday.

Within in 30 minutes of the video’s release, #Golden became the top trend on Twitter.

“Golden” is Styles’ fifth single from his “Fine Line” album.

Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins allegedly flipped the bird to some Trump supporters as he sped past in his Ferrari on Sunday.

Multiple outlets report that the 28-year-old made the obscene gesture as he was driving through a miles-long caravan of Trump supporters in Glendale.

Photos of the…alleged…incident were posted to Twitter.

Hopkins was on his way to State Farm Stadium ahead of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

###

Odell Beckham Jr. is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during the Browns game against the Bengals on Sunday.

The wide receiver left the game in the first quarter after twisting his left knee.

An MRI scan on Monday revealed he tore his ACL.

Day of the Year

National American Beer Day

Navy Day

National Black Cat Day

On This Date

1775 – King George III addresses Parliament, first reading the colonies’ proclamation of rebellion issued a few weeks earlier.

The king compelled the Parliament to send British troops to take control of the rebelling by force. At the time, many colonists believed the king would not put his own subjects in the way of his own army’s harm.

###

1873 – Joseph Glidden, a farmer from Illinois, submits a patent for barbed wire.

He came up with the idea when trying to improve upon Henry Rose’s earlier design.

Plains farmers were eager to use the cheap, strong, defensive wire fence.

The innovation allowed new homesteads on the plains to flourish; farmers could protect their animals and crops without having to import lumber for fences.

###

1904 – New York City Mayor George McClellan inaugurates the city’s first subway car.

More than 100,000 people paid a nickel that evening to take the first rides through underground Manhattan. Today the subway features 26 lines and 468 stations across the city.

Though systems in London and Boston predated New York’s subway, the Big Apple would soon boast the country’s largest and most extensive system.

###

1936 – American socialite Wallis Simpson is granted a divorce from husband Ernest Aldrich, and the wheels are set into motion for a way for her to marry King Edward VIII.

A morganatic marriage was suggested, by which Edward could remain king but his wife would not be queen; the prime ministers of Australia and South Africa objected to this measure.

Ultimately the King abdicated the throne to his brother, the Duke of York, who later ascended the throne as George VI.

###

1994 – The American prison population surpasses one million for the first time, according to the Justice Department.

With 1,012,851 men and women incarcerated, it made the US second only to Russia for incarceration rate.

A majority of the prisoners were being held for drug-related convictions.

###

2004 – The Boston Red Sox take home their first World Series victory since 1918, breaking the “Curse of the Bambino.”

In the ALCS that year, the Sox had trailed the Yankees three-games-to-none, but ended up sweeping the last four—advancing them to their first World Series since 1986.

The Sox ended up sweeping the St Louis Cardinals in four games.

###

Birthdays

Lonzo Ball — NBA player — 23

T-Wayne — rapper — 30

Kelly Osbourne – daughter to Ozzie – 36

Marla Maples — actress and former Mrs. Trump — 57

Jayne Kennedy – reporter and actress – 69

John Cleese – actor, “Monty Python” and “A Fish Called Wanda” – 81

Born On This Date

Scott Weiland – Stone Temple Pilots frontman – 1967 (d. 2015)

Carrie Snodgress – actress, Diary of a Mad Housewife – 1945 (d. 2004)

Sylvia Plath – writer – 1932 (d. 1963)

Ruby Dee – actress – 1922 (d. 2014)

Teddy Roosevelt – POTUS 26 – 1858 (d. 1919)

Captain James Cook – British Explorer – 1728 (d. 1779)

Deaths

William Blinn has died.

The “Purple Rain” screenwriter passed away at an assisted-living community in Burbank, according to his daughter. No cause of death was shared.

He was 83.

###