Oskaloosa News Recap For November 24th, 2020

Local News

National and World News

Seven people were shot – one fatally – at a Brooklyn apartment building over the weekend.

Witnesses said the shots rang out during a party in the building, in what officials are calling a “targeted attack.”

Among the victims were a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries. The ages of the other victims were shot shared.

###

AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine has proven to be up to 90% effective, according to the drug company and Oxford University.

Also, the vaccine can be easily distributed as it does not need to be frozen, which is an issue plaguing Pfizer and Moderna.

What’s more: AstraZeneca’s vaccine “seems to prevent infection not just disease,” according to Peter Horby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health at Oxford.

The company reports that it will have 200 million doses by the end of 2020, with 700 million doses ready globally by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

###

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, is 94-years-old.

The baby-food company marked the occasion on its Facebook page over the weekend and asked fans to send her a birthday greeting.

An illustration of Cook’s iconic face, drawn when she was 4 months old, became Gerber’s official trademark in 1931, according to the company’s website.

###

More than two million people took to the skies over the weekend despite health officials urging everyone to skip their Thanksgiving plans this year.

While the total was only about 42% of the number of travelers from last year, it still marked one of the busiest weekends for airports since the coronavirus crisis began.

###

Giant rats are roaming the streets in New York’s Upper West Side.

Residents report that the massive rodents are terrorizing them in broad daylight outside their homes, while waiting for the subway and even in their vehicles parked on the streets.

The swarm led Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and the city Health Department to team up for the latest installment of “Rat Academy,” a live-streamed training for supers, tenants and homeowners on rat prevention.

The training sessions were created about 10 years ago.

###

Officers broke up an underground swingers sex party in Queens over the weekend.

Caligula, which calls itself a “private upscale on-premise swingers club” was caught hosting more than 80 people and unlawfully serving alcohol, according to Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

Manager of the location, Roy Bacoy, 37, was charged with violating an executive order, violating an emergency measure, operating an unlicensed bottle club, and unlawfully warehousing alcohol. He was slapped with a $1,000 failure to protect health and safety fine while the business was given a $15,000 fine, the sheriff said.

###

China’s “bat woman” says a new round of testing shows the coronavirus did not originate from a lab in Wuhan.

Shi Zhengli, the deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, published her findings in an update to a paper she released in February in the scientific journal Nature.

According to Shi’s findings, the “genetic characteristics of the viruses she’s worked on didn’t match those of the coronavirus spreading in humans.”

So far, the virus has infected nearly 58 million people around the world and killed over 1.37 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

###

An Oregon man is suing his doctor after finding out the physician was having an affair with his wife.

Pierson Tone, 47, sought out his family physician’s help to deal with depression stemming from his failed marriage, only to discover the doctor had been sleeping with his wife.

Tone is now seeking $2.9 million from Dr. Ronald Rosen in a lawsuit alleging professional negligence, according to The Bulletin of Bend.

###

A Florida man saved his puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Richard Wilbanks, 74, heard his new puppy Gunner crying in his backyard after an alligator grabbed the dog and pulled it into the water.

Wilbanks jumped into the pond, grabbed the small gator and pulled its jaws open, freeing Gunner.

The heroic Wilbanks only suffered a few cuts during the rescue and the puppy is reportedly okay.

WORTH NOTING: Wilbanks was able to the keep the cigar he was smoking in his mouth during the entire incident.

###

Stocks trended positive on Monday with the Dow surging 327 points, the Nasdaq gaining 25 points and the S&P adding 20 points.

New virus vaccine news created a renewed sense of optimism during the session. AstraZeneca became the third major pharma company to announce a successful vaccine candidate this month joining Pfizer and Moderna.

Shares tied closely to a return of tourism rebounded as Carnival Corporation was lifted 4.8 percent and American Airlines received a 2.6 percent boost.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• NCIS / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Bachelorette 2020 / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Cosmos: Possible Worlds / FOX / 7:00 pm

• FBI / CBS / 8:00 pm

• neXt / FOX / 8:00 pm

• FBI: Most Wanted / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Big Sky / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Transplant / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Tyler Perry donated Thanksgiving food and gift cards to families in Atlanta.

The filmmaker held a #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, during which volunteers passed out non-perishable food items and gift cards to people in need during the holiday season.

A rep for Perry said the goal was to help out 5,000 families.

###

DC Comics is introducing its first non-binary character named Kid Quick.

The character will appear next month in a holiday-themed comic book anthology called “DC’s Merry Multiverse.”

The alternative-universe person can move at super speed and will use the “they/them” pronouns.

###

Taylor Swift is busy re-recording her early music after her masters were sold.

The pop star, who was missing from Sunday night’s American Music Awards, told viewers that the reason she was not in attendance is because she was busy rerecording all of her old music in studio.

Music manager Scooter Braun, who acquired Big Machine Label Group last year – home to Swift’s first six albums – sold the masters to the albums to an investment company this month.

###

Netflix reports that its limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” has become its most watched limited series to date.

In its 28 days, over 62 million households have streamed the show.

The series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, follows an orphan-turned-chess prodigy who learns the game from the janitor in her orphanage. She goes from a state Kentucky champ to taking on the biggest global male Russian chess champs in the world. During her journey she battles an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children, according to the official description.

###

Neil Patrick Harris has signed on to join the Nicolas Cage action satire “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Harris will star alongside Cage, who plays himself, as his agent. Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan are also in the flick.

###

After skipping the American Music Awards on Sunday night, with no explanation given, it was revealed Monday what happened to performer Bad Bunny.

A rep for the star told Deadline that the Puerto Rican rapper had to skip the show after testing positive for COVID.

Bunny was supposed to perform “Dakati” at the awards show.

###

The American Music Awards hit a new low on Sunday night in viewership ratings.

The awards show earned a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and saw 3.80 million viewers in early Nielsen data – a slight drop from last year’s telecast.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” continues to be the slot to beat, especially this past Sunday with the nail-biter of a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders which saw 15.17 million viewers.

###

Marianne Jean-Baptiste has signed on to star opposite John Krasinski in the upcoming third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” for Amazon Prime.

Jean-Baptiste will play Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station.

Filming for the next season is set to begin in 2021.

###

Harvey Weinstein is being monitored by cameras 24/7 while behind bars to prevent a Jeffrey Epstein scenario.

TMZ reports that prison officials are taking extra precautions out of fear that the disgraced movie mogul may injure himself. In addition to regular surveillance cameras, guards who constantly trail Weinstein are also equipped with eye-level cameras — just in case.

Epstein was found dead in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Manhattan in August 2019.

###

Al Roker returned to “Today” on Monday.

The 66-year-old meteorologist explained during the first hour of the morning news show that he is “feeling good” and “trying to exercise” after undergoing surgery for prostrate cancer.

Earlier this month Roker revealed his diagnosis and shared that he would be taking some time off to undergo surgery.

###

Trending

Top 5 Songs on iTunes:

1. BTS, “Stay”

2. BTS, “Blue & Grey”

3. BTS, “Life Goes On”

4. Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber, “Monster”

5. Billie Eilish, “Therefore I Am”

Top 5 Songs on Spotify:

1. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dakiti”

2. BTS, “Dynamite”

3. BTS, “Life Goes On”

4. Ariana Grande, “Positions”

5. 24kGoldn, “Mood” (feat. Iann Dior)

###

Sports

Wrigley Field is now a National Historic Landmark.

The Chicago Cubs announced the recognition for its ballpark on social media, explaining that the designation will preserve the stadium in Chicago.

Wrigley Field and Fenway Park in Boston are the only active MLB stadiums that have federal National Historic Landmark status. The old Tiger Stadium in Detroit also had the status before it was demolished, according to ESPN.

###

Day of the Year

National Sardines Day

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

Virtual World’s Prisoner Day

Diet-Breaking Day

Mysterious Russian Soul Day

Reality Acceptance Day

International Anti-Depression Day

###

On This Date

1859 – Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species.”

It was here he laid out his argument for evolution and natural selection. These theories were not new, but until Darwin’s studies there was not a practical scientific explanation for the specific process.

###

1917 – A bomb explodes on Van Buren Street in Milwaukee, killing 9 police officers and one civilian. It was at the time the site of the Central Police Station.

Until 9/11, it was the cause of the largest loss of police life from a single event in US History.

The bomb had been left next to a church in the Third Ward, which was then taken to the police station for investigation, where it exploded.

No one was charged in the terrorist attack, but it is suspected a group of Italian anarchists who were apprehended for a different crime a few days later were responsible.

###

1947 – The House of Representatives holds the “Hollywood 10” in contempt.

They were a group of actors and directors who weren’t participating with the House Un-American Activities Committee’s investigation of communists.

The result was the infamous unofficial Hollywood Blacklist, that made it difficult for anyone with ties to communist groups to find work.

Today, it is rumored communist affiliation is a requirement to get your SAG card.

###

1963 – Jack Ruby kills Lee Harvey Oswald.

Oswald was accused of assassinating JFK two days before.

While being transferred from the Dallas police headquarters to a more secure jail, Ruby fired a single shot from a .38 revolver that later killed Oswald.

Ruby died before standing trial. Speculation over Ruby’s motives abound — that Ruby had mob ties, that he killed Oswald to shut him up from talking about a larger conspiracy, or that he was truly in such a hate-filled rage that he took out the assassin.

###

1971 – A mysterious man nicknamed D.B. Cooper hijacks Flight 305, from Portland to Seattle.

He gave a stewardess a note that explained he had a bomb in the briefcase, and demanded $200,000. She largely remained calm and communicated with the cockpit. Meanwhile, the rest of the passengers had no idea what was going on, and were informed only that there were technical difficulties that would delay their arrival.

The exchange went fairly smoothly; the parachutes and cash Cooper requested were delivered by one of the airline’s operations managers.

At first Cooper directed the pilots to fly to Mexico City. They said they’d need to stop in Reno to refuel.

Soon they were in the air, and twenty minutes later Cooper made his way to the bowels of the airplane. The crew heard nothing more from Cooper.

When they landed, there was no trace of him. He’s never been found, and the case is still open.

###

1991 – Freddie Mercury passes away at 45.

The Queen frontman’s cause of death is listed as Bronchopneumonia as a complication of AIDS.

###

2012 – The continued NHL lockout results in all games through December 14 being cancelled.

The lockout was declared after a new agreement could not be reached with the NHLPA before the expiration of the NHL collective bargaining agreement in September.

A new collective bargaining agreement would be signed in early January, ending the lockout.

###

Birthdays

Sarah Hyland – actress, “Modern Family” (Haley Dunphy) – 30

Leah Jenner – formerly married into the Jenner clan – 38

Katherine Heigl – actress, “State of Affairs,” “Grey’s Anatomy” – 42

Colin Hanks – actor, son of Tom – 43

Stephen Merchant – comedian and actor – 46

Pete Best – original drummer for The Beatles – 79

Born On This Date

William F. Buckley, Joo-nyah – 1925 (d. 2008)

Zachary Taylor – POTUS 12 – 1784 (d. 1850)

###

Deaths

Patrick Quinn has died.

Known best for co-founding the Ice Bucket Challenge, Quinn passed away after a battle with ALS. The aforementioned challenge was a viral campaign that brought awareness to ALS – commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He was 37.

###