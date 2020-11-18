Oskaloosa News Recap For November 18th, 2020

Local News

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

American Legion Members Help Fight Hunger

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

School Board Member Calls For Firing Of High School Principal

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

The SpaceX capsule with four astronauts on board arrived at the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule docked late Monday night after a 27-hour automated flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The astronauts will stay at the ISS until spring.

###

The man accused of shooting two Kentucky police officers during the unrest over the killing of Breonna Taylor has been hit with 35 charges.

Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, was indicted on two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

###

KFC is serving up its fried chicken in replicas of its iconic holiday-themed buckets from 1996 and 1971.

The buckets, which will be available starting on Nov. 24, also feature Colonel Sanders in a Santa hat.

###

Hunters in Ontario illegally killed a rare white moose, prompting outrage among Canadians.

The bodies of two female moose were found discarded along a service road, with one of them being a sacred white “spirit” moose, The Guardian reported.

The white moose are not albino, but instead get the rare coloring from a recessive gene. They are legally protected from being poached in the area under the 1997 Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

A reward has been raised for any information regarding the killing.

###

Kentucky is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state broke the record for new cases of COVID reported in a week on Sunday with 1,449.

Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement on the number, saying “Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate. This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

The state has an estimated 1,383 hospitalized with the virus and a total of 1,661 deaths attributed to the virus.

###

Oreo is launching a gluten-free alternative.

The company announced on social media this week that they will be releasing gluten-free versions of both the regular and Double Stuf cookies.

The new cookies are set to hit shelves in January.

###

Mardi Gras celebrations are cancelled.

A news release was posted to New Orleans’ city website on Tuesday that stated that the annual parades, which were set for January and February 2021, are cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

While Mardi Gras itself cannot be cancelled because it is a religious Holiday, Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the city will “not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as [it has] in the past.”

###

A photo of a scantily clad woman is making waves after it received a “like” from Pope Francis’ Instagram account.

Model Natalia Garibotto, 27, claims that the pontiff’s verified account was one of the over 130,000 that “liked” an image of her in what can only be described as a naughty school-girl outfit.

Garibotto told Barstool Sports “My mum may hate my [butt] pics but the Pope be double-tapping.”

The “like” has since been removed. Also, it is not clear if the Pope controls his own account.

###

Hurricane Iota struck Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast Monday into Tuesday, as a Category 4 storm — though some outlets reported it as a Cat 5.

Over 40,000 residents were forced from their homes, with many heading to shelters where there are now fears of food shortages. The roof of a makeshift hospital in the area was ripped off early Tuesday morning, forcing patients and staff to evacuate.

The storm weakened to a Cat 2 as it headed to Honduras overnight; another area trying to recover from Hurricane Eta that hit earlier this month. Over 50,000 residents were evacuated from high-risk areas in preparation for the storm to hit.

As of Tuesday night, no deaths had been reported.

###

After gains during recent sessions, the markets fell on Tuesday. The Dow dropped 167 points, the Nasdaq tumbled 24 point and the S&P dipped 17 points.

Investors seemed to view recent news on a virus vaccine through a more realistic lens after days of optimism. Traders considered the small number of vaccines that would be available and that the United States announced 172,000 new virus cases in the last day.

Key retailers have been reporting earnings this week. Walmart reported Tuesday as sales for the retailer increased 6.4 percent versus an analyst estimated 3.9 percent.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Goldbergs / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Chicago Med / NBC / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• American Housewife / ABC / 7:30 pm

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 8:00 pm

• The Conners / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Chicago Fire / NBC / 8:00 pm

• I Can See Your Voice / FOX / 8:00 pm

• black-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

• S.W.A.T / CBS / 9:00 pm

• For Life / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Chicago P.D. / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Scooter Braun has sold the master rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums.

The move comes a little over a year after Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC bought Big Machine Label Group, which owned the rights, prompting a monumental feud with Swift.

Variety reports that Braun unloaded the masters to an investment fund in a deal that is believed to be in excess of $300 million.

Swift outed the purchasing party as Shamrock Holdings in a clapback to Braun, following the reports that her catalog had been sold.

###

Fans are demanding Disney remove actress Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian” after she tweeted a post that criticized Democrats and mask-wearing.

Carano, who has never been shy about her conservative views, shared a photo of two people wearing face masks over their eyes, with the caption ““BREAKING NEWS: DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENT LEADERS NOW RECOMMENDS [sic] WE ALL WEAR BLINDFOLDS ALONG WITH MASKS SO WE CAN’T SEE WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON.”

Many displeased with her post also started using the hashtag #FireGinaCarano.

Disney has not commented.

###

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer have teamed up for a new ABC comedy-series.

The untitled series follows three men – two of them played by Grammer and Baldwin – who were roommates in their 20s until their egos drove them apart. They reunite decades later for one more run at the lives they always wanted.

It is slated for a 2021-22 season.

###

Masi Oka (“Heroes”) is joining Brad Pitt in Sony’s action thriller “Bullet Train.”

The film is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle.”

Plot details were not shared.

###

Quentin Tarantino has signed a two-book deal with Harper, the HarperCollins imprint, to publish a novel based on his film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” and a nonfiction work titled “Cinema Speculation.”

The former will chart the lives of Tarantino’s two protagonists – TV actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth – both forward and backward in time, while the latter is described by the publisher as a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing ‘what if’s,’ from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan.”

The first novel is set to be published next summer, with a deluxe hardcover edition to be released in the fall.

###

Former President Barack Obama is set to appear as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night to promote his book, “A Promised Land.”

The visit will likely cover two topics…to discuss his book and to talk up the fact that his former VP Joe Biden, is presumed to be the next President.

Obama is also set to appear on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert next week.

###

Terence Winter has stepped down as writer, executive producer and showrunner of HBO’s Max’s upcoming Batman drama series.

Sources told Deadline that Winter made his exit “over creative differences.”

The series is a prequel to Matt Reeves’ Batman Year Two movie, with the show set in Batman Year One when a “masked vigilante…starts to unsettle the city”.

###

Nick Jonas is returning to “The Voice.”

The singer-songwriter will take back his red-rotating chair for the show’s 20th season set to premiere next spring.

He will fill in for Gwen Stefani, who is taking a break from her coaching duties. Jonas will join fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

###

Netflix has a new series about the competitive world of dog dancing.

“We Are the Champions” explores the “world’s most quirky and unique competitions, dog dancing included,” Deadline reports.

“The Office’s” Rainn Wilson serves as executive producer.

###

CONAN O’BRIEN is ending his run as a late-night talk show host after nearly three decades.

O’Brien announced Tuesday that he will finish his TBS series with its 10th season in June 2021.

He has signed on for a new, weekly variety series for HBO Max, but no specifics were shared.

###

The Daily Kardashopus

Kylie Jenner’s latest collection was inspired by a holiday classic.

The beauty mogul created a Grinch-themed Kylie Cosmetics line in partnership with Dr. Seuss. Items include: Kylie x The Grinch Eye Shadow Sticks, Kylie x The Grinch Lipstick Set, How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Matte Lip Kit, Littlest of Whos Kylighter, and Max the Reindeer Blush.

It launches tomorrow afternoon.

###

Trending

Top 5 Fiction & Nonfiction Books Currently on the New York Times Best Sellers List:

FICTION:

1. “Fortune and Glory,” Janet Evanovich

2. “A Time For Mercy,” John Grisham

3. “The Sentinel,” Lee Child and Andrew Child

4. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks

5. “The Evening and The Morning,” Ken Follett

NONFICTION:

1. “Clanlands,” Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish

2. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey

3. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris

4. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson

5. “Shade,” Pete Souza

###

Sports

Mike Tyson has no regrets about biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their infamous 1997 match.

Following the fight, legendary sportscaster Jim Gray asked Tyson why he bit his opponent, to which Tyson said “I bit him because I wanted to kill him.” He explained, “I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything. I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything.”

The fight was highlighted in Gary’s new book “Talking to GOATs.”

###

Day of the Year

National Princess Day

National Vichyssoise Day

Mickey Mouse Birthday

National Educational Support Professionals Day

Apple Cider Day

Married to a Scorpio Support Day

Push-button Phone Day

Occult Day

William Tell Day

###

On This Date

1863 – President Lincoln boards a train bound for Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

He was to dedicate a cemetery at the site of the bloody battle that happened earlier that year.

The famous speech he later delivered was very short — not the long oration many were expecting. Because of this, there is only one confirmed photograph of Lincoln giving the speech. Press photographers had not yet gotten around to getting their equipment ready.

###

1883 – Americans adopt a standardized system of time zones.

Beginning at noon, there would be four continental time zones spanning the country. Previously there had literally been thousands, depending on the cities.

The move came at the behest of railroad companies, who found it nearly impossible to keep accurate timetables of their travel schedules with the lack of continuity.

In 1918 Congress officially adopted the time zones. They’re now under the discretion of the Interstate Commerce Commission.

###

1966 – Star LA Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax retires from the MLB.

He was only 30 years old, coming off a National League pennant and his third Cy Young award.

But he was plagued with arthritis in his throwing arm. Doctors said if he kept playing, he might lose the use of his hand.

When he was elected to the MLB hall of fame in 1971, he became its youngest entrant, at 36 years old.

###

1987 – A congressional investigation finalizes and shares its report on the Iran-Contra scandal.

The conclusion called for President Reagan to take ultimate responsibility for the deal, which saw covert weapons sales to Iran in exchange for money that funded anti-Sandinista uprisings in Nicaragua.

While they deplored the method, the committee did agree with overthrowing the communists in South America.

###

1996 – Volkswagen opens a revolutionary factory in Brazil.

Rather than staffing assembly lines with VW workers, supervisors worked with local contractors who individually oversaw the production of each car.

It cut labor costs significantly, with the work going to the lowest bidders. The system made boatloads of money for Volkswagen.

Today there are 4,500 workers at the plant. It’s produced 300,000 trucks and buses.

###

2006 – Tom Cruise marries Katie Holmes.

The Church of Scientology union happened at a castle in Italy.

In attendance was a smattering of Tom’s high-power friends, including Will and Jada Smith, Jim Carrey, and Jennifer Lopez.

The marriage doesn’t last long, they call it quits less than 6 years later.

###

Birthdays

Nathan Kress – TV actor, “iCarly”, “Chicken Little” – 28

Damon Wayans Jr. – TV actor, “Let’s Be Cops”, “The Other Guys” – 38

Anthony McPartlin – TV show host – 45

David Ortiz – baseball player – 45

Megyn Kelly – journalist – 50

Mike Epps – comedian – 50

Owen Wilson – movie actor, “Wedding Crashers”, “Marley & Me” – 52

Kirk Hammett – guitarist – 58

Oscar Nunez – TV actor, “The Office”, “The Proposal” – 62

Kevin Nealon – American actor, “Happy Gilmore”, “Coneheads” – 67

Margaret Atwood – Canadian author/poet, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – 81

Mickey Mouse – Disney cartoon character – 92

Born On This Date

Len Bias – American basketball player – 1963 (d. 1986)

Wilma Mankiller – 1st woman chief of the Cherokee Nation – 1945 (d. 2010)

George Gallup – inventor of the Gallup poll – 1901 (d. 1984)

Sojourner Truth – African-American abolitionist – 1787 (d. 1883)

###