American Legion Members Help Fight Hunger

American Legion members pose after collecting food and cash donations for the hungry of Mahaska County.

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Members of the American Legion and the various groups within that organization held a food drive and raised funds to feed the hungry in Mahaska County.

When it was all said and done, they had collected hundreds of pounds of food and approximately $1000 in cash and gift certificates were donated.

Some of the funds will be used to help reimburse restaurants that help hungry veterans.

Darrin Alderson with the Oskaloosa American Legion, said the event was a huge success. “I look forward to the future. This is just the beginning of the community service events that we do.”

The event had approximately 35 people walking food from the various collection points into the Legion. The walk simulated a military ‘ruck’ exercise where soldiers walk with their packs from point to point.

Alderson said that events like that are part of the Legion’s goad to strengthen the community.

Alderson said to watch the local Legion Facebook page for upcoming events.

Posted by on Nov 13 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News