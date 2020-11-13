American Legion Members Help Fight Hunger

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Members of the American Legion and the various groups within that organization held a food drive and raised funds to feed the hungry in Mahaska County.

When it was all said and done, they had collected hundreds of pounds of food and approximately $1000 in cash and gift certificates were donated.

Some of the funds will be used to help reimburse restaurants that help hungry veterans.

Darrin Alderson with the Oskaloosa American Legion, said the event was a huge success. “I look forward to the future. This is just the beginning of the community service events that we do.”

The event had approximately 35 people walking food from the various collection points into the Legion. The walk simulated a military ‘ruck’ exercise where soldiers walk with their packs from point to point.

Alderson said that events like that are part of the Legion’s goad to strengthen the community.

Alderson said to watch the local Legion Facebook page for upcoming events.