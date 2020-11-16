Oskaloosa News Recap For November 16th, 2020

Local News

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

American Legion Members Help Fight Hunger

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

School Board Member Calls For Firing Of High School Principal

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

The Pittsburgh FBI capture a fugitive who has been on the lam for 50 years.

Leonard Moses, 68, was convicted of participating in the firebombing of a dwelling during riots in Pittsburgh in 1968 that broke out after Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination. A woman died in the fire and Moses was tried and convicted of murder. He was sentenced to life, but escaped while on furlough to attend his grandmother’s funeral in 1971.

Moses was found last month in Gland Blac, Michigan working as a traveling pharmacist under the name Paul Dickson. He was arrested at his home.

###

A dog in Texas survived a plunge off a 70-foot cliff in Texas.

The pooch was rescued by paramedic Bob Luddy, who happened to be nearby doing some rope training and heard shouts for help from the dog’s owner.

Luddy was shocked to find the dog, named Stout, “miraculously, mostly unharmed.”

###

AT&T is looking to sell CNN to pay off its massive debt.

Fox News correspondent Charlie Gasparino reports that AT&T is “financially unstable” with over $150 billion in debt. He explained that selling the network, potentially to billionaire Jeff Bezos would “make sense from both sides,” but he also feels that CNN’s ratings will “take a hit” because they don’t have Donald Trump to “kick around anymore.”

Gasparino added that “a lot of media companies may have hit [their] peak hating Trump.”

###

Parler CEO John Matze says the social media app has had a “surge” in users this year because people are “growing tired” of censorship by rivals Facebook and Twitter.

Matze explained that “Parler is, of course, about free speech and making people feel like they have a voice again, which is extremely necessary right now. But we’re so much more than just free speech, too, because people also want freedom from the data manipulators. They want change in social media in general.”

Parler has more than 8 million total members and more than 4.5 million active monthly members, according to Parler COO Jeffrey Wernick. By comparison, Twitter has about 353 million active monthly users and Facebook has more than 2.6 billion actively monthly users, according to The Business of Apps.

###

Violence broke out in the nation’s capital as anti-Trump protesters clashed with supporters of the President.

What was a peaceful gathering of MAGA marchers on Saturday, turned violent when leftist antagonizers tried to make their way to a hotel where the Trump supporters were staying.

At least 20 people were arrested and two officers were injured.

###

On Saturday, the 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway spruce arrived in Rockefeller Center.

The tree was brought in from Oneonta, New York and arrived with a police escort, according to a tweet from the NYPD.

Now that the tree has arrived in Manhattan, staff will spend weeks decorating it for its December 2 debut.

###

A Chinese pigeon racing fan put down $1.9 million for a Belgian-bred bird.

During the final half hour of a two-week auction, two Chinese bidders – using the pseudonyms of Super Duper and Hitman – drove up the price of the pigeon by $325k, leaving last year’s record of $406k in the dust.

Super Duper ended with the highest bid and won the 3-year-old hen.

Only a decade ago, the record price stood at one-tenth what the pigeon was purchased at this weekend.

###

The United States surpassed more than 11 million COVID cases on Sunday, with more than 1 million recorded in the last week.

More than a dozen states, including New Hampshire, Maryland, Colorado, and Montana, broke daily records of cases on Saturday, while Georgia was the only state in the country to see a decrease in cases over the past 14 days.

Former CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden, appeared on the “Today” show on Sunday where he said, “Unless we change our Thanksgiving plans, we are going to have a very unmerry Christmas, I’m afraid.”

###

A senior Al Qaeda member was killed by assassins in Tehran, Iran in August.

Four current and former US officials confirmed that Abu Mohammed al-Masri, Al Qaeda’s No. 2, was tracked and killed in a bold intelligence operation led by the US and Israel.

al-Masri’s daughter, Maryam, was also a target of the operation as the US believed she was being groomed for a leadership role in Al Qaeda, according to an intelligence official.

Al-Masri’s daughter was the widow of Hamza bin Laden, the son of Al Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden, who was killed last year in US counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

###

SpaceX and NASA launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday evening.

Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi are due to reach the space station late tonight and remain there until spring.

The flight kicks off what NASA hopes will be a long series of crew rotations between the US and the space station.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. Elf: $170k (re-release)

9. Toy Story: $222k (re-release)

8. True to the Game 2: $288k (ranked too low to even be on the chart last week)

7. Guardians of the Galaxy: $406k (re-release)

6. Tenet: $735k (down from 5)

5. Honest Thief: $800k (down from 4)

4. Come Play: $1.1 million (down from 2)

3. The War with Grandpa: $1.3 million (stayed at 3)

2. Let Him Go: $1.8 million (down from 1)

1. Freaky: $3.7 million (new)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s who’s on the late-night chat shows:

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Neighborhood / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Dancing With the Stars / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• L.A.’s Finest / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Bob (Hearts) Abishola / CBS / 7:30 pm

• All Rise / CBS / 8:00 pm

• Filthy Rich / FOX / 8:00 pm

• Bull / CBS / 9:00 pm

• The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

• The Weakest Link / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Kristin Chenoweth is hosting a new show for Food Network.

“Candyland” is a baking competition show inspired by the classic childhood game. Five teams of professional cake and sugar artists will compete in Candy Land-inspired baking challenges, in a studio that is set up like the board game.

The show airs on Sunday nights on the Food Network channel.

###

Disney is in talks with director John M. Chu to direct a live-action remake of the 2002 film “Lilo & Stitch.”

News of the remake first broke in 2018, when it was announced that the team behind the live-action version of “Aladdin” was attached to produce it.

The film follows an unconventional Hawaiian family who adopts a creature from space that is pretending to be a dog. Chaos quickly ensues as other space aliens come to Earth in search of the runaway creature.

###

Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of the second “Suicide Squad” film, according to writer-director James Gunn.

After revealing that that not everyone from the original 2016 film is returning for the second installment Gunn said he will be including some new villains with big names attached. Joining Stallone, are Nathan Fillion, Idris Elba and John Cena.

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are reprising their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang.

###

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk has a new book coming out.

Starsiak, who renovates homes with her mom Karen Laine on “Good Bones,” revealed that her children’s book “Built Together” is finally available for pre-order.

The book hits shelves in February.

###

Netflix has opted not to renew horror series “The Order” for a third season.

Creator-writer and executive producer Dennis Heaton revealed the news on Twitter over the weekend.

The series centers around a college student who sets out to avenge his mother’s death and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.

###

A petition is circulating for LeVar Burton to replace the late Alex Trebek as the next host of “Jeopardy!”

Burton, star of “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek,” caught wind of the petition and responded in a tweet, saying “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell [you] how much I appreciate all y’alls love and support!” He also passed along his condolences to Trebek’s family.

As of Saturday, the petition had over 74k signatures. The goal was 75k.

###

Erykah Badu is confused after she tested both positive and negative for COVID last week.

The singer told fans Friday that while she was asymptomatic, she needed to be tested before a live-stream podcast. Her results were: positive in her left nostril and negative in her right. She explained that the “Dr. ONLY reported the positive result.”

A similar thing also happened to Elon Musk last week when he was tested four times and two tests came back negative and two came back positive.

###

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans haven’t seen the last of Derek Shepherd.

Patrick Dempsey shocked fans when he made a surprise return during the Season 17 premiere last Thursday night. Following the shock, showrunner Krista Vernoff said “he’ll be back,” telling the Los Angeles Times that “he will appear three more times.”

###

Michael J. Fox is not seeking out any acting gigs.

The 59-year-old recently spoke with The New York Times about his fourth memoir “No Time Like the Future,” in which he addresses his struggles with Parkinson’s. In his book, Fox writes that “not being able to speak reliably is a game-breaker for an actor.”

A spokesperson for Fox commented on the interview saying that he “is not actively looking for work,” but “if something great comes along and it works for him, he would consider it.”

###

Bindi Irwin released a new book about her family’s conservationist efforts.

The mom-to-be announced the news Sunday – Steve Irwin Day – telling her followers that, “Creating a Conservation Legacy,” five years in the making, “draws from a number of personal family sources who tell their 50-year story of fighting for animals in the country.”

It also celebrates the Australia Zoo’s 50th birthday and tells the story of the zoo’s humble beginnings to today, where they’re one of the country’s leading conservationist zoos.

###

Sports

Dustin Johnson won his first Masters on Sunday, while setting a course record at Augusta National.

He finished 20-under par and defeated Cameron Smith and Sunjai Im by five strokes.

The win was Johnson’s second major championship.

###

Day of the Year

National Fast Food Day

National Button Day

National Indiana Day

International Day of Tolerance

Have a Party With Your Bear Day

###

On This Date

1532 – Conquistador Francisco Pizarro captures Incan emperor Atahualpa.

Pizarro tricked the native king into attending what was supposed to be a peaceful feast held in his honor.

When Atahualpa arrived with his escort of Incans, the Spaniards open fire on them, killing them all.

Pizarro eventually forced Atahualpa to convert to Christianity. Then he killed them.

###

1849 – Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky is sentenced to death for publicly decrying the government.

He was a part of the Petrashevsky Circle, a group of intellectual radicals who opposed the Tsar.

Just before he was scheduled to be shot by firing squad, someone in the Russian monarchy changed their mind; he was instead sentenced to spend 4 years working in a Siberian labor camp. This was as good as a death sentence, though some survived.

He would later write his most notable work, “The Brothers Karamazov,” in 1880.

###

1901 – A small electric car breaks the world record for fastest automobile, a title held for 10 years.

The device was called the Torpedo Racer, and it was a glorified platform on bike wheels.

It hit speeds of 57 miles per hour.

###

1945 – The US starts herding German scientists across the Atlantic, to get their help developing rocket technology.

Most of the recruits worked for the Nazis, though not all willingly.

The US was eager to get its hands on the technology that powered the V-1 and V-2 German rockets.

In order to avoid public outcry for getting their help, the military said they were simply volunteers coming to work after the war for small stipends. Officially, the scientists were in American “protective custody.”

###

1957 – Notre Dame beats Oklahoma, thus ending the Sooners’ 47-game winning streak that spanned 1,512 days.

Ironically, Oklahoma’s previous loss was also to Notre Dame, 4 years earlier.

They also had a 31-game streak that spanned the 1948-1950 seasons.

###

2001 – To wild fanfare and box office glory, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone opens in theaters stateside.

Christopher Columbus was the director, who followed suit for the second movie, but quit after that.

The franchise of course spans 7 books, which turned into 8 movies, and made J.K. Rowling a kajillionaire.

###

2010 – Prince William and Kate Middleton announce their engagement.

###

2018 – An elevator falls down 84 floors when the hoist rope breaks at the John Hancock Center in Chicago.

All six people survived the drop.

###

2019 – Prince Andrew denies having sex with a teen connected to sex offender and friend Jeffrey Epstein in a disastrous BBC interview.

Consequences of his connection to the convicted pedophile would be handed down later in the week.

###

Birthdays

Trevor Penick – singer, “O-Town” – 41

Missi Pyle – actress, “Dodgeball” & “Bringing Down the House” – 48

Logan Mader – Machine Head guitarist – 50

Martha Plimpton – actress, “The Goonies” – 50

Dean McDermott – actor, married to Tori Spelling – 54

Dwight Gooden – MLB pitcher – 56

Born On This Date

Burgess Meredith – Actor, Grumpy Old Men – 1907 (d. 1997)

###

Deaths

NFL legend Paul Hornung has died after battling dementia.

The Hall of Fame running back played for the Green Bay Packers from 1957 to 1966. Along the way he racked up four NFL championships and helped win the first Super Bowl.

In 1961, he was the NFL MVP.

He was 84.

###