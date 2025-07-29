City Council Candidate Q&A: Nick Ryan Shares Background, Priorities, and Vision for Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa News sent a series of written questions to all candidates running for the vacant At-Large seat on the Oskaloosa City Council. The questions were designed to give voters a clear understanding of each candidate’s background, values, and approach to city government.

Each candidate was given the same set of questions and asked to return their responses in writing. Answers have been published in full as submitted, without edits or alterations, so that voters can review each candidate’s positions in their own words.

We will include a link to the other two candidates’ questions at the bottom of this page.

1. Background &; Personal Lens

Help voters connect with who you are and what you stand for.

1. Tell us about your work history and how it has shaped your priorities.

Nick – My background is pretty well rounded. I served in the Air Force, spent time working in private security, and firearms training, and built up years of experience in sales and marketing. Beyond that, I’ve spent a lot of time in bars and restaurants, not just playing music but I’ve worked the line, I’ve waited tables, I’ve tended bar, and I’ve washed dishes. In addition to performing, my entertainment experience also includes promoting shows, managing venues, and working with other artists to help get their careers off the ground. All of that taught me how to stretch a dollar, how to talk to people from all walks of life, and how to see both the big picture and the small details that make things run smoothly. I’d bring that same practical, real-world approach to the council, making sure plans are realistic, budgets are balanced, and we stay focused on what really helps everyday residents.

2. How has your family or personal upbringing influenced your view on community engagement?

Nick – I grew up in New Sharon, surrounded by family who believed in hard work and possibility. Both of my parents and all my grandparents were business owners and entrepreneurs, so I grew up seeing firsthand how much dedication it takes to build something, and how important community support is when times get tough. That taught me that engagement isn’t a box you check; it’s about showing up, listening, and helping where you can. It also taught me to respect the fact that everyone has something valuable to contribute, and good ideas can come from anywhere, not just from people in positions of power.

3. What hobbies, volunteer roles, or community groups are you most active in—and how do they inform your worldview?

Nick – I spend a lot of nights with a guitar in my hand, playing local shows and festivals across southern Iowa, and right here in Oskaloosa. Music keeps me rooted in what really matters… connecting with people, sharing stories, and lifting each other up. Outside of music, I volunteer my time helping organize events and brainstorming ways to make Oskaloosa an even better place to live and visit. It’s taught me this… real change doesn’t start in fancy offices or smoky backrooms with the people with all the money and power… it starts when regular, hard working, everyday folks come together with an idea and the drive to see it through.

4. Describe a time when you overcame a significant challenge. What did you learn?

Nick – A few years back, I stepped away from music for personal reasons. Coming back was tough. Rebuilding my confidence, reconnecting with venues, and proving to myself (and everyone else for that matter) that I still belonged and had something to offer. I learned you don’t always control what knocks you down, but you DO get to choose whether you stay there. And in life, and in local government, steady effort matters more than any single setback.

5 What values do you hold most important, and how will you bring them to your role as councilmember?

Nick – Honesty. Accountability. Independence. If I’m lucky enough to serve, I’ll bring those values to every meeting and every vote. That means telling people the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable; explaining why I voted the way I did; and refusing to let powerful interests steer decisions that should belong to the whole community.

2. Public Service, Ethics, and City Governance

These questions aim to help voters understand your leadership style, values, and how you would approach real challenges in public office.

1 Conflict of Interest

◦ Elected officials sometimes must vote on issues where they may have personal or professional connections.

◦ Question: If you are faced with a potential conflict of interest, how would you identify and address it? Have you ever had to step away from a decision in your work or personal life for ethical reasons?

Nick – If there’s ever a question of conflict, first I would look at it through the lens of state laws and local policy first. Then I’ll ask myself, “Could someone reasonably think my personal interests are getting in the way?” If the answer is yes, I’d be upfront about it and step aside from that decision. Also, if I found myself having to abstain from votes regularly, I would seriously consider stepping down from my position… because every vote I would abstain from is a vote where I’m not representing my constituents. In my own life, I’ve turned down projects and partnerships when they felt like they might compromise what I stand for. Public trust matters more than personal opportunity.

2 Transparency &; Public Trust

◦ Citizens expect open, accessible decision-making in city government.

◦ Question: How would you ensure transparency in your actions as a council member? What tools or practices would you use to keep the public informed and engaged?

Nick – People shouldn’t have to dig to find out what their city council is up to. I’d push to improve the quality of the livestream for council meetings, post clear summaries and recaps online, and hold regular in person meet ups so anyone can ask questions face to face. I’d also use social media to break things down in plain language. Good government shouldn’t feel like a secret club… and it does all too often around here.

3 Accountability in Leadership

◦ Leadership often means making decisions that not everyone agrees with.

◦ Question: How will you respond if community members believe you’ve made the wrong decision or accuse you of not listening? Can you share an example of how you’ve handled criticism or disagreement in the past?

Nick – Nobody agrees on everything, and that’s okay. If folks think I made the wrong call, my job is to listen first, and I mean ACTUALLY listen, because I might learn something new that changes my perspective, and then explain how I came to my decision. I’ve had plenty of times as a performer and in business where someone disagreed with my choices. What I’ve learned is that honest conversation builds respect, even when you still disagree at the end.

4 Ethical Conduct by Others

◦ Council members also have a duty to hold each other accountable.

◦ Question: If another council member acted unethically or violated policy, what steps would you take? Would you be willing to speak up even if it meant going against your peers?

Nick – If I saw another council member acting unethically, I wouldn’t look the other way even if it meant rocking the boat. Public service isn’t about going along to get along… it’s about doing what’s right, even when it’s tough. I’d start by addressing it directly and in an open meeting if possible because sunlight is often the best cure for these things, but if it continued, I’d speak out publicly, then follow up with formal complaints with the appropriate watchdog or regulatory body. But silence is NOT an option.

5 Budget and Fiscal Responsibility

◦ City councils make regular decisions about how to spend public money.

◦ Question: What principles will guide your decisions on budget allocations? How do you balance long-term investment with short-term needs?

Nick – Every tax dollar should bring real, visible value to the people who paid it. That means focusing on infrastructure, safety, and economic opportunities that benefit ALL… not just a select few. I believe in planning ahead so we leave Oskaloosa stronger for the next generation, instead of stuck fixing yesterday’s shortcuts and paying for costly mistakes like the SCRAA that could have been avoided if leadership had simply listened to their constituents. I would also make sure we’re supporting smart development that truly benefits local residents, while making sure we’re not giving away the farm in tax breaks and land deals based on shiny promises of population booms or economic windfalls that never quite show up. Growth is important, but it has to be real, guaranteed through enforceable contracts, measurable, and built not only to last but create momentum.

6 Working with City Staff and Other Governments

◦ Council members work with city staff, county government, and other agencies.

◦ Question: How do you define a healthy working relationship between elected officials and professional staff? How would you ensure that collaboration respects both policy leadership and operational boundaries?

Nick – The council’s job is to set policy and vision; staff’s job is to handle daily operations and execution. Respect goes both ways… I wouldn’t micromanage their work, and I’d expect them not to set policy. Clear roles, open communication, and shared goals keep everyone rowing in the same direction.

7 Time Commitment &; Preparation

◦ Council members review extensive materials and attend frequent meetings.

◦ Question: What will you do to prepare for meetings and decisions? How much time per week are you prepared to commit to serving effectively on the council?

8 Community Engagement

◦ Residents expect access to their elected officials.

◦ Question: How do you plan to stay connected to the community between elections? What role does public input play in your decision-making process?

Nick – Between elections, I’d keep the conversation going… monthly in person meet-ups, dedicated email inbox for constituents, quick video updates, and social media posts explaining what’s coming up and why it matters. Public input isn’t just a formality… it helps see blind spots and makes sure decisions reflect real community needs. And so most importantly I would regularly ask for feedback and comment rather than hide from it.

9 Decision-Making Approach

◦ Good governance depends on thoughtful, informed decisions.

◦ Question: When making a decision on a controversial issue, what factors will you consider? How do you balance personal beliefs with the will of your constituents?

Nick – When an issue is controversial, I’d weigh facts, legal and policy considerations, ethical considerations, the community’s voice, and my own conscience. If my personal view differs from most residents, I’d ask myself if that view protects the long-term good or just my own opinion. At the end of the day, my job is to serve the whole community, not just stick to my comfort zone.

Oskaloosa News appreciates the time and effort each candidate took to respond to these questions. These Q&A responses are intended to help voters make an informed decision in the upcoming special election for the At-Large Oskaloosa City Council seat.

Voters are encouraged to review all candidate responses, learn about each candidate’s priorities, and take part in the election by casting their vote on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, or now at the Mahaska County Auditors Office as part of early voting.

