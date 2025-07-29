City Council Candidate Q&A: Manny Garcia Shares Background, Priorities, and Vision for Oskaloosa

1. Background &; Personal Lens

Help voters connect with who you are and what you stand for.

1. Tell us about your work history and how it has shaped your priorities.

Manny – For most of my adult life I have worked in the field of Christian Ministry, specifically for the Friends Church, first as a youth pastor, then pastor, and now as the General Superintendent for Iowa Yearly Meeting of Friends (Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin). My work has shaped my priorities quite profoundly because my faith and work intersect. I am a

person of Christian faith, and those values don’t just shape my life, they are the foundation of all that I endeavor to be and do. It is my daily goal to live a life of honesty and integrity, to love people in such a way that they know they are seen and valued, and to look for opportunities to share the hope that I have through my actions and words.

2. How has your family or personal upbringing influenced your view on community engagement?

Manny – My family moved a lot when I was younger and I didn’t really feel “settled” until I was in sixth grade and we moved back to my hometown of Hutchinson, KS for good. I think that has played a big impact on how quickly I try to lay down roots when I move to a new community. My career has required a few moves, but in each of those I have jumped in with both feet because I have come to understand the value of community. We each get an opportunity to help shape the places we live and I take that to heart. One piece of advice my grandpa gave me when I was young was always leave things better than you found them. And whether it’s a car borrowed from a friend, a house hosting me for a visit, or the community I live in, I try to honor that advice.

3. What hobbies, volunteer roles, or community groups are you most active in—and how do they inform your worldview?

Manny – My main hobby is running. When I first looked for local running groups, I realized there weren’t any, so I decided to start one. That’s how Mahaska Runners came to be. We’re not even a year old yet, but we’ve already grown into an active community of about 50 people. We share tons of encouragement and support online, and we get together for group runs whenever our schedules line up. Besides that, I also have the privilege of serving as a trustee for both Barclay College and William Penn University.

The value I find in these activities is how they constantly invite me to step outside my own perspective and genuinely consider other people’s opinions and values. It’s so easy to accidentally surround ourselves with only those who think exactly like us, creating echo chambers that just reinforce our existing views. But when you find spaces that bring people

together through a shared passion – like running or supporting a local university – and those spaces also encourage engaging with people who think, believe, and live differently, it can be very enriching. And what I’ve found in these experiences is that while some of my opinions might shift, my core values and beliefs in the areas that matter most actually become stronger. And, in spaces like this, I am challenged to keep learning new ways to live in community with a diverse group of people, and that’s what makes life so exciting and fun!

4. Describe a time when you overcame a significant challenge. What did you learn?

Manny – I was 19 when my son was born. After his mother and I divorced, I was granted custody of him. Navigating life as a very young single father was one of the most challenging tasks of my life. I needed a lot of help, and my family was a major support to us in those years. I got a lot wrong, but I also learned a lot. I think one of the main takeaways for me from that season is that we don’t have to face hard things alone. It’s okay to ask for help, to admit you don’t know something, and to keep learning and growing into the person you hope to be. None of us are completely who we desire to be, but life is a journey, and we have the time and space to keep moving the right direction.

5 What values do you hold most important, and how will you bring them to your role as councilmember?

Manny – I mentioned in the forum that in my career, integrity and trust are essential and I plan to keep them intact if elected to serve on City Council. I just want to do what I say I’ll do and do it in the light of day so people can see it, ask you about it, and hold me accountable to it when necessary. I’m not interested in working “in the shadows” or behind closed doors. In my life, I am accountable to God and my family and in my career, I am accountable to the members of my organization. I keep my work collaborative and transparent. I plan to bring those same expectations to my role with the City Council.

2. Public Service, Ethics, and City Governance

These questions aim to help voters understand your leadership style, values, and how you would approach real challenges in public office.

1 Conflict of Interest

◦ Elected officials sometimes must vote on issues where they may have personal or professional connections.

◦ Question: If you are faced with a potential conflict of interest, how would you identify and address it? Have you ever had to step away from a decision in your work or personal life for ethical reasons?

Manny – In situations where conflicts of interest arise, I think best practice is to acknowledge them early and to err on the side of caution. To me, this means even something that might be misconstrued as a conflict of interest should be mentioned allowing others to weigh in and ensure that I remain “above reproach.”

In my work, I have had to recuse myself from conversations that may have an impact on my contract or position. Again, the goal is to remain above reproach so that even the inkling of doubt is removed.

2 Transparency &; Public Trust

◦ Citizens expect open, accessible decision-making in city government.

◦ Question: How would you ensure transparency in your actions as a council member? What tools or practices would you use to keep the public informed and engaged?

Manny – I think being approachable is a big part of this. I am already a person who practices being out in the community and I enjoy conversation, so I invite people to stop me and ask me questions, talk to me, and share their thoughts. Social media has also become a very popular way to stay connected. While honoring best practices and guidelines, I hope to use

social media to keep constituents informed of topics and decisions that impact them. Finally, consistency matters, so returning calls and emails in a timely manner isn’t just best practice, but it should be the expectation.

3 Accountability in Leadership

◦ Leadership often means making decisions that not everyone agrees with.

◦ Question: How will you respond if community members believe you’ve made the wrong decision or accuse you of not listening? Can you share an example of how you’ve handled criticism or disagreement in the past?

Manny – If accused of making the wrong decision or not listening, I will first ask the person who is bringing the accusation to help me understand their perspective. I have had the opportunity to learn that becoming indignant or defensive is a quick way to get nowhere. If the person is open to hearing my point of view, I will share it. Otherwise, I think it’s essential to remember that in roles like City Council, it is impossible to please everyone, but it is also important to hear from those who have criticisms. I find value in allowing those who I trust to be honest with me to weigh in on matters of concern, criticism, and accusations. I am very capable of making mistakes, and when I do, I hope people will hold me accountable and give me the opportunity to correct them.

One example of how I have handled criticism happened when member of the organization I was working for at the time accused me of pushing a personal agenda. Initially, I was very hurt by this, but I asked for more information and then listened. I tried to explain my point of view, but this person was quite worked up and was not ready to hear me. So, I decided to invite others to help evaluate if this person had a valid critique. I shared the accusation with a group of trusted advisors who I knew would be honest with me. They assured me that the accusations were not valid and that the individual was just misinformed.

4 Ethical Conduct by Others

◦ Council members also have a duty to hold each other accountable.

◦ Question: If another council member acted unethically or violated policy, what steps would you take? Would you be willing to speak up even if it meant going against your peers?

Manny – If another council member acted unethically or violated policy, the first step I would take would be to inform that member of it, while also following proper reporting procedures for specific violations. I have no problem speaking out if there is an obvious violation or unethical behavior taking place.

5 Budget and Fiscal Responsibility

◦ City councils make regular decisions about how to spend public money.

◦ Question: What principles will guide your decisions on budget allocations? How do you balance long-term investment with short-term needs?

Manny – The principles that will guide my decisions on budget allocation are effectiveness, transparency, and impartiality, while of course working collaboratively with those who are charged with direct oversight of specific areas of the budget. Stewardship is a value that I hold, meaning how I manage funds, property, and other resources for the sake of something bigger than myself. As a councilmember that “something” is Oskaloosa and its residents. So, when considering public spending, I always want to consider how the decision effects the people of Oskaloosa.

6 Working with City Staff and Other Governments

◦ Council members work with city staff, county government, and other agencies.

◦ Question: How do you define a healthy working relationship between elected officials and professional staff? How would you ensure that collaboration respects both policy leadership and operational boundaries?

Manny – A healthy working relationship is one of open dialogue, consistent communication, and the shared understanding of who we serve. Respecting the roles and obligations of hired professionals and elected officials with specific areas of responsibility while also providing insight, perspective, support, and accountability is imperative to a truly collaborative working relationship.

7 Time Commitment &; Preparation

◦ Council members review extensive materials and attend frequent meetings.

◦ Question: What will you do to prepare for meetings and decisions? How much time per week are you prepared to commit to serving effectively on the council?

Manny – To prepare for meetings and decisions I am prepared to do my due diligence which includes reading all of the materials associated, attending committee meetings, doing independent research, and asking questions to gain better understanding of the topics being discussed. Having never served in an elected office, I am unaware of the time commitment it will require, but I do intend to commit the time necessary to be a contributing member of the council, staying informed, engaging the public, and bringing value and insight to the role.

8 Community Engagement

◦ Residents expect access to their elected officials.

◦ Question: How do you plan to stay connected to the community between elections? What role does public input play in your decision-making process?

Manny – I will stay connected to the community by being available, attending public functions like city band, concerts, races, festivals, etc., and being consistent in returning communications in a timely manner. The public plays a very large role because we serve at the pleasure of the people. This means gathering the basic sense of the community will be invaluable when it comes to decisions and actions taken.

9 Decision-Making Approach

◦ Good governance depends on thoughtful, informed decisions.

◦ Question: When making a decision on a controversial issue, what factors will you consider? How do you balance personal beliefs with the will of your constituents?

Manny – When making a decision on a controversial issue, I will consider the same factors I would for any other issue. How will this decision impact the residents I represent? How does this improve Oskaloosa for those who live here now and for those who might live here in the future? This process would include gathering all of the necessary information about the

issue, seeking out public feedback, consulting experts when necessary, and then acting in the best interest of the people.

Balancing personal beliefs with the will of the people is crucial, but easier said than done. This is where inviting feedback and accountability really shows its value. None of us is capable of being truly impartial and we can become blind or numb to our own paradigms. As council members, we are charged with working hard to keep personal biases in check so that we can fulfill our responsibilities to the people and honor our oath of office.

