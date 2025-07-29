City Council Candidate Q&A: Andy Holmberg Shares Background, Priorities, and Vision for Oskaloosa

1. Background &; Personal Lens

Help voters connect with who you are and what you stand for.

1. Tell us about your work history and how it has shaped your priorities.

Andy – I’ve worked since I was fourteen years old. My parents taught me the value of work and doing the best you can at whatever job you are doing. I’ve worked in manufacturing related jobs all of my adult life. I started out in entry level hourly positions and learned from the people who did the work and by applying my work ethic, knowledge and education to earn promotions along the way. Work is more than a paycheck it is also a means to a satisfying fulfilled life where you can not only support your family but also have a meaningful positive impact on those you work with.

2. How has your family or personal upbringing influenced your view on community engagement?

Andy – My parents always taught me, and demonstrated through their actions, the importance of being involved and supporting the community in whatever ways your talents and time would allow.

3. What hobbies, volunteer roles, or community groups are you most active in—and how do they inform your worldview?

Andy – My hobbies have primarily been my children’s activities and being present in their lives when they were growing up. This led me to volunteer for more than twenty years in various youth activities, primarily outdoor recreation. Youth Soccer, Little League, Softball, Youth Football, Sunday School teacher, Assistant HS Football coach, Assistant HS Basketball coach. I volunteered for 28 years as Chairman of the Oskaloosa Civil Service Commission. I volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, Confirmation teacher, and for the Board of Trustees, Education and Staff Parish Relations committee at Central United Methodist Church over a period of twenty years. I’m currently an Usher and Sunday School teacher at Trinity Global Methodist Church. Planning for the future and for the future of our community’s children and their families, has been a driving motivating factor in shaping my views for Oskaloosa.

4. Describe a time when you overcame a significant challenge. What did you learn?

Andy – The most significant challenge I can think of is the time my younger brother was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. My family and I had to go from hoping and praying he would survive to planning for his future as a disabled adult. What I came to realize is our community supported us in ways we never expected. I found out my family didn’t have to go through this alone because of the outpouring of support from our community. I learned during this time that faith, family and community can get a person through the worst times in their life.

5 What values do you hold most important, and how will you bring them to your role as councilmember?

Andy – Christian values are what I hold most important. From these come the way I try to live my life. This shapes my approach to everything from my family, work, relationships and actions. I try to live by the “Golden Rule” and treat everyone with dignity and respect.

2. Public Service, Ethics, and City Governance

These questions aim to help voters understand your leadership style, values, and how you would approach real challenges in public office.

1 Conflict of Interest

◦ Elected officials sometimes must vote on issues where they may have personal or professional connections.

◦ Question: If you are faced with a potential conflict of interest, how would you identify and address it? Have you ever had to step away from a decision in your work or personal life for ethical reasons?

Andy – Most conflicts of interest are black and white but some may be more unclear. If I am unsure of a conflict of interest I seek guidance from others, co workers, managers, peers, or friends. If that doesn’t help to clarify, then one must seek input from persons with authority or knowledge about the specific subject. If I’m ever faced with a conflict of interest I will remove myself from taking any action including abstaining from a vote.

2 Transparency &; Public Trust

◦ Citizens expect open, accessible decision-making in city government.

◦ Question: How would you ensure transparency in your actions as a council member? What tools or practices would you use to keep the public informed and engaged?

Andy – I believe transparency, integrity and trust are the cornerstone for good government and public trust. Open records laws govern this as well. Having said this, there are sound reasons for privacy in some situations, for instance contract negotiations should not be conducted in public. I do practice and will continue to practice open and transparent communication as long as it doesn’t violate someone’s rights or preemptivily divulge information that should not be in the public square. I’m thinking of contract negotiations, HIPPA, and legal matters when stating this.

3 Accountability in Leadership

◦ Leadership often means making decisions that not everyone agrees with.

◦ Question: How will you respond if community members believe you’ve made the wrong decision or accuse you of not listening? Can you share an example of how you’ve handled criticism or disagreement in the past?

Andy – During my working career, I’m sure that I’ve made decisions that were not agreed to by 100% of those involved. I’m sure this will happen again in the future. I have and will continue to commit to listening to all points of view, being open to other perspectives and making the best decision I can with available facts and information at the time the decision is made. I do represent all of Oskaloosa at present, as an At Large Council Member and will do so in the future. When I’m faced with a person who disagrees with a decision I have made, I will tell them we disagree on this decision and we agree to disagree on the outcome. My approach has always been to move on from settled disagreement and work toward shared goals in the future.

4 Ethical Conduct by Others

◦ Council members also have a duty to hold each other accountable.

◦ Question: If another council member acted unethically or violated policy, what steps would you take? Would you be willing to speak up even if it meant going against your peers?

Andy – If I thought a council member acted unethically I would first speak face to face to that person. My view is that direct conversation and specific information is always the right approach with a person whom you believe has made the wrong choice. The other person should have the opportunity to explain their side of events before presenting to other parties. If I have to go “against” peers because I believe I must, then I will. Sometimes a person in leadership has to make decisions that are difficult and unpopular.

5 Budget and Fiscal Responsibility

◦ City councils make regular decisions about how to spend public money.

◦ Question: What principles will guide your decisions on budget allocations? How do you balance long-term investment with short-term needs?

Andy – Oskaloosa has a tight budget with limited means for revenue. We must live within our means and we must invest in our future. Like city councils in the past, we will have to set spending priorities and function within our means, while knowing there are likely to be unplanned events that will force us to change priorities. We will have far more wants than needs and the needs will require most of our revenue. This will require priorities that are not always the most popular but are obligations we will have to meet. I have spent many years helping to develop budgets and working within those boundaries. Budgeting / planning for the coming year or years is how I will balance long and short term needs.

6 Working with City Staff and Other Governments

◦ Council members work with city staff, county government, and other agencies.

◦ Question: How do you define a healthy working relationship between elected officials and professional staff? How would you ensure that collaboration respects both policy leadership and operational boundaries?

Andy – Everyone working for the city has a job they are responsible to perform. The key is knowing the boundaries for elected officials and the responsibilities of city employees. We have a City manager who is responsible for the employees of the city and the manager works for the mayor and council. As long as we understand those roles and boundaries, treat each other with respect and work toward our priorities and goals, collaboration will flow. Council members are not the City manager and should not attempt to insert ourselves in that role. I believe the role of a Council member is to facilitate dialogue, find common ground and work toward shared goals for the benefit of the community. If there are concerns about the activities of city employees they should be discussed with the City Manager and/or mayor. At the end of the day this council position represents city residents and our shared interests with the county and other stakeholders.

7 Time Commitment &; Preparation

◦ Council members review extensive materials and attend frequent meetings.

◦ Question: What will you do to prepare for meetings and decisions? How much time per week are you prepared to commit to serving effectively on the council?

8 Community Engagement

◦ Residents expect access to their elected officials.

◦ Question: How do you plan to stay connected to the community between elections? What role does public input play in your decision-making process?

9 Decision-Making Approach

◦ Good governance depends on thoughtful, informed decisions.

◦ Question: When making a decision on a controversial issue, what factors will you consider? How do you balance personal beliefs with the will of your constituents?

Andy – I’ll prepare for decisions and meetings by doing my “homework”. This means preparing by reading, listening, visiting, seeing sites where action is involved and engaging with stakeholders. I will spend as much time as is necessary to be informed, prepared and ready for meetings and decision making. I’ll stay connected through email, participating in public activities and taking the time to listen to input. This input will help inform and guide my decision making. When making a controversial decision I will have to consider the needs of the community over my personal beliefs. I don’t represent me, I represent all of the citizens of Oskaloosa.

