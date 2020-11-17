Oskaloosa News Recap For November 17th, 2020

Local News

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

American Legion Members Help Fight Hunger

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

School Board Member Calls For Firing Of High School Principal

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Chili peppers may be the secret to a long life, according to a new study.

The American Heart Association found that “regular chili pepper consumers could have longer lifespans due to the fruit’s anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer and blood-glucose regulating properties.” All of which play a role in reducing a person’s risk of dying from a cardiovascular disease or cancer.

Researchers analyzed 4,728 studies related to chili peppers, which included looking at more than 570,000 health records of people from the US, Italy, China and Iran.

The candidates who ate chili peppers regularly had “a 26% relative reduction in cardiovascular mortality; a 23% relative reduction in cancer mortality; and a 25% relative reduction in all-cause mortality.”

###

Someone broke the first rule of Fight Club.

Officers broke up an illegal Bronx fight club dubbed “Rumble in the Bronx,” which was operating in an industrial building in Hunts Point. Multiple handguns, drugs and booze were seized.

Ten men from the Bronx, Brooklyn and Long Island were arrested for organizing the illegal gathering, while the man identified as the CEO of the Fight Club faces a $15,000 fine for breaking social-distancing orders, illegally warehousing alcohol and running an illegal fight club.

###

A 14-year-old from Brooklyn skipped town with his 11-year-old girlfriend in his dad’s minivan.

The pair made it 1,200 miles before being pulled over for speeding in Iowa. The kids were taken to a juvenile detention center and their parents were notified.

It is unclear why they ran away.

###

Moderna says its COVID vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s ongoing study.

The news comes a week after its competitor, Pfizer, announced its own COVID vaccine appeared just as effective at 90%.

Both companies are now on track to get permission from the US for emergency use.

###

An Alaska Airlines jet struck a brown bear while landing Saturday evening in southeast Alaska.

The impact killed the animal and caused damage to the plane.

None of the passengers or crew members on board were injured.

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesman Sam Dapcevich said he has heard of planes hitting deer, geese, caribou and other animals in Alaska, but this is the first time he was aware of a bear being struck.

###

PETA has updated its site with some new holiday offerings.

The group has decided to pay homage to tofu this year to “give animals a break.”

Items available for purchase include: a “Truly Tasteful Tofu Calendar,” tofu holiday card, tofu T-shirt, tofu-scented candle and a “Wet Dog” candle.

All profits support PETA’s work for animals, according to the organization’s website.

###

Disney+ reached 73.7 million subscribers as of the end of September and EPSN+ topped 10 million for the first time.

The numbers were revealed in Disney’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings release, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of its launch.

The streaming service is the most successful of the five billion-dollar-plus services that have hit the market to challenge Netflix over the past year.

###

Waffle House is getting an official beer.

In a collaboration with another Georgia-based outfit – Oconee Brewing Company – the diner chain has created its own brew, called Waffle House Bacon & Kegs, a red ale with 6.5% ABV.

The cans feature a drawing of the iconic Waffle House restaurant, as well as the sign. The signature yellow is printed as a backdrop on the can that is decked out with bacon strips and mugs of beer.

The cans will be available in six packs or draft exclusively at Oconee Brewing Company beginning December 18.

###

Hurricane Iota was predicted to make landfall by this morning as a major Category 4 hurricane in northern Nicaragua.

The region is still recovering from being hit earlier this month by Hurricane Eta, which also struck as a Category 4 storm.

The storm is forecasted to move into Honduras, where it will likely weaken before heading to Central America.

Iota is the 31st storm of the 2020 season.

###

Stocks notched a big day on Monday as the Dow added 470 points, the Nasdaq gained 94 points and the S&P climbed 41 points. The Dow closed at a new all-time record eclipsing the previous high set in February.

Indexes digested the news that another virus vaccine will be available from Moderna. Similar to the vaccine announced by Pfizer last week, trials showed an effective rate over 90%. Moderna traded nearly 10 percent higher on the news.

Tesla soared 12 percent after hours as it was announced the company will join the S&P 500 before the end of the year on December 21st.

###

Relationships

Ryan Cabrera, 38, and Alexa Bliss, 29, are engaged!

The singer popped the question to the WWE star one year after they started dating.

The couple met after rumors started swirling that they were dating. They “started chatting” about the rumors and the friendship developed into a relationship.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• NCIS / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Bachelorette / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Cosmos: Possible Worlds / FOX / 7:00 pm

• FBI / CBS / 8:00 pm

• This Is Us / NBC / 8:00 pm

• neXt / FOX / 8:00 pm

• FBI: Most Wanted / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Big Sky / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Transplant / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Hulu dropped the trailer for its original documentary titled “69: The Saga Of Danny Hernandez.”

The film centers around Hernanadez aka Tekashi69, a rapper from Brooklyn who has garnered online attention for his music videos, social media beefs and various run-ins with the law. The latter of which led to him testifying against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Director Vikram Gandhi takes a behind the scenes look at who Tekashi was before the face tattoos and rainbow hair, Deadline reports.

###

Trending

Top 5 Songs on iTunes:

1. Billie Eilish, “Therefore I Am”

2. Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

3. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

4. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

5. Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top 5 Songs on Spotify:

1. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dakiti”

2. Billie Eilish, “Therefore I Am”

3. 24kGoldn, “Mood” (feat. Iann Dior)

4. Ariana Grande, “Positions”

5. Internet Money, “Lemonade” (feat. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV)

###

The “Black Panther” sequel will not use a digital double for the late Chadwick Boseman.

Executive producer Victoria Alonso shot down rumors of a digital appearance telling the Argentine newspaper Clarin that they are taking some time to see how they will “continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what unexpectedly happened.”

“Black Panther 2” is set to begin filming in early 2021, with an anticipated debut in 2022.

###

Andy Cohen will host “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” for the E! Network.

The series will focus on the most iconic reality television moments that have shaped the world we live in today and share inside scoops from the stars of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “The Bachelor,” “The Real World,” “The Real Housewives” and “Survivor.”

It is set for an early 2021 premiere.

###

Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, Ziwe, Natasha Leggero and Patti Harrison have signed on to star in “Yearly Departed” for Amazon.

The special will bid a farewell to 2020, with a series of eulogies for everything that has been “lost.”

The comedy special is set for a December 30th premiere.

###

Lindsey Vonn will host canine competition reality series “The Pack.”

The Olympic gold medalist told The Post that as soon as she heard the word “dogs” she knew she wanted the gig. The series follows 12 teams of dogs and their human companions who are divided into two different “packs” that compete against one another in various challenges across the globe.

It premieres this Friday on Amazon Prime.

###

Megyn Kelly will never return to mainstream media.

A source close to Kelly recently told Page Six that “there’s no way she’d ever go back to a big corporate…legacy media [outlet]. She loves the authenticity and freedom of having her own direct channel.”

After dramatic exits from Fox News and NBC, Kelly launched her Devil May Care Media company in September and also debuted a podcast the same month.

She does continue to stay relevant via social media, most recently in a political Twitter spat with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

###

Filmmaker David Fincher is bashing Todd Phillip’s flick “Joker” for its portrayal of mental illness.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Fincher said the movie was a “betrayal of the mentally ill,” while also criticizing Hollywood studios for only “green-lighting” films that “will make them a billion dollars.”

Fincher also touched on his exclusive deal with Netflix, explaining that “streamers are providing a platform for the kind of cinema that actually reflects our culture and wrestles with big ideas: where things are, what people are anxious and unsure about. Those are the kinds of movies that would have been dead on arrival five years ago.”

###

Michael Moore will not a make a documentary about Donald Trump’s presidency.

The documentarian was asked about creating a film about the President during a recent interview with Stephen Colbert. Moore replied with a resounding no, explaining that the worse thing he could do to people “is show them the last four years.”

Moore also shared what a “positive sign” he thinks the Biden-Harris partnership is for America.

###

Star of “The Kissing Booth” franchise, Joey King, revealed “The Kissing Booth 3” will hit Netflix next summer.

Unlike may films that have had to delay production this year due to COVID, the third flick in the series was filmed at the same time as the sequel, so there should be no hiccups, according to director Vince Marcello.

###

In light of his upcoming “Celebrity World Pong League,” Post Malone revealed who is “absolutely terrible” at Beer Pong.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Post shared that Drake is one of the worst celebrities at the drinking game. The 25-year-old also called out basketball legend Kevin Durant, who he said was “good,” but “didn’t play fair.”

The new series will be available to Facebook and Instagram users via the Watch Together feature.

###

The Daily Kardashopus

Rob Kardashian has added another tattoo to his already impressive collection.

The 33-year-old, got a life-like drawing of his later father, Robert Kardashian, on his forearm. The face seems to be a younger version of his dad and is surrounded by fluffy clouds and light beams.

Rob tweeted a photo of the new ink as he thanked tattoo artist Mister Cartoon for his work.

###

Sports

Drew Brees will be out for a while.

It was revealed Monday that the Saints QB has multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung, after taking a hard hit from one of the 49ers defensive lineman on Sunday.

ESPN reports Brees will be sidelined for “multiple weeks.” Saints coach Sean Payton would not comment on the injuries.

Jameis Winston will take over at QB.

###

Day of the Year

National Baklava Day

National Take A Hike Day

National Homemade Bread Day

World Peace Day

###

On This Date

1558 – Queen Elizabeth I takes the British throne.

She succeeded her half-sister, Mary the First.

Liz was just 25 years old when she became queen. She was a major proponent of Protestant reform, which irked much of the Catholic establishment that had been prominent in Britain.

She made permanent the Protestant Church of England.

###

1777 – The ragtags trying to run the budding American government establish the Articles of Confederation.

It took 16 months to finalize the document. It was designed to give power to the states individually, with a small federal government.

Much of that changed with the passage of the US Constitution 11 years later.

###

1869 – The first boats pass through the newly-completed Suez Canal.

The small passage connected the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The project took 10 years, with much of the work done with picks and shovels.

Workers were even plagued by cholera outbreaks along the way.

###

1973 – President Nixon utters his famous words, that he is “not a crook.”

The phrase came when talking to AP editors in a live TV Q-and-A.

He did take the blame for not adequately supervising some elements of his campaign.

He would resign the presidency in August of the following year.

###

2003 – A court convicts John Muhammad of killing random people in the Washington DC area with a sniper rifle.

He was dubbed the “Beltway sniper.” The attacks caused extra-cautious behavior in the area for the time — school recesses were held inside, teams practiced indoors, and families avoided outdoor activities.

Muhammad was known for leaving odd clues at the murder scenes — one was a Tarot card.

His trial took 6 weeks, but it only took 10 hours to convict him. He was sentenced to death, and put down in November of that year.

ON THE SAME DAY:

Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes the governor of California.

He’d be the 38th executive of that state, succeeding recalled governor Gray Davis. He was later re-elected to a full term in November 2006.

Of course, the other famous actor/politician to run California — was Ronald Reagan.

###

Birthdays

Isaac Hanson – one-third of “Hanson” – 40

Rachel McAdams – actress, “The Notebook” & “Mean Girls” – 42

Daisy Fuentes – actress & model – 54

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul) – host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – 60

Danny DeVito – actor, “Taxi” & “Matilda” – 76

Lorne Michaels – “SNL” creator – 76

Martin Scorsese – prolific director – 78

Born On This Date

Rock Hudson – actor – 1925 (d. 1985)

Lee Strasberg – Hollywood acting coach – 1901 (d. 1982)

###