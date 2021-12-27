Young Author Likes Inspiring Others

by Ken Allsup

December 26, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – I’d be the first to admit, it can be a difficult thing to write. Putting yourself out there to be judged by others is scary.

Twelve-year-old Taylor Dishman is a published author who loves children’s books, and she likes to make books to inspire people.

One of her first books, ‘Oh the Places I Went Without Going Anywhere At All,’ follows Taylor and her dog Hershey. It’s a good read for those aged 2 to 7. It’s available on Amazon if you’re interested.

Also available on Amazon from Taylor is ‘What’s For Dinner’ after being inspired by the show Master Chef Junior.

The book is a collection of her favorite family recipes.

She was also signing her other book, about an elf during Christmas, which was in a gift bag with a unique hand-crafted elf for those that purchased the book.

Writing her first book approximately a year ago, Taylor’s been busy with her newfound love of writing.

She discovered that love during the pandemic, when the lock-downs resulted.

Taylor’s next book will be a slime book and will help people enjoy that gooey substance that people play with and relieve stress. It will include recipes to make your own slime.

You can find Taylor Dishman on Facebook HERE – https://www.facebook.com/AuthorTaylorDishman