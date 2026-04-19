Beallis, Zell Take Player of the Week Awards

Oskaloosa–Britten Beallis (Sr., Naperville, Ill., Sports Management) and Brady Zell (So., Wales, Wis., Business Management) both performed well against their rivals, and for their efforts they were named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Players of the Week Monday, presented by BoxOut Sports.

Zell earned the Setter of the Week award for the fourth time in his career (third this year), while Beallis received the Defender of the Week laurel for the first time ever. The duo helped William Penn to a 3-1 victory over Grand View last Tuesday. Of note, last Saturday’s match against GVU was not included towards the weekly award because it was a postseason event.

Zell tallied 45 assists in the win, while also recording five digs. Beallis posted eight blocks (one solo, seven assists) alongside five kills, one assist, and one dig.

For the year, Zell has accumulated 893 assists with 153 digs, 34 blocks, and 17 kills.

Beallis has thus far produced 159 kills, a .388 hitting clip, 113 blocks, 36 digs, 11 assists, and three aces.

The Statesmen have now won five weekly awards this season.