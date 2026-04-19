WPU Place Fourth at Mount Mercy Invite

Coralville–The William Penn women’s golf team improved in its second day of competition as it participated in the Mount Mercy Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

The Statesmen finished fourth out of six teams with a two-round score of 690 (354-336) at the par-72 Brown Deer Golf Course. St. Catherine (Minn.) won the team crown at 634 (324-310).

Chiara Bothe of Mount Mercy led the 53-player field at 147 (75-72), while Sarah Gutuza (So., Germiston, South Africa, Political Science) was her squad’s top linkster, tying for 10th at 167 (84-83).

Chloe Jacques (Fr., Chatham, Ontario, Political Science) was one stroke behind her teammate, tying for 13th at 168 (83-85). Amelia Meador (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Kinesiology) was in the top 20 as well at 170 (91-79) to tie for 16th.

Olivia Quail (Fr., South Lyon, Mich., Sports Management) wrapped up the team scoring in 36th place at 185 (96-89).

“Rain prior to the event and windy conditions on Monday made for challenging conditions in the opening round, but the team adapted well and showed resilience and fight,” Graduate Assistant Coach Chiara Sturaro said. “The improved weather on Tuesday allowed our ladies to lower their scores, including a personal best from Amelia Meador.”

“This team continues to show growth, developing mental toughness and confidence against bigger teams,” Sturaro added. “Competing with only four players did not scare our team away from thinking they could play well. While there are still some areas to improve, the team is trending in the right direction to contend for a win next week.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. next Monday and Tuesday to compete in the Missouri Valley Invitational at Indian Foothills Golf Course.