Katrana, Campbell Sweep Heart Accolades

Oskaloosa–Garrett Katrana (So., Parker, Colo., Industrial Technology) and Bryce Campbell (Sr., Meridian, Idaho, Kinesiology) parlayed impressive performances into league recognition as they were named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week Monday, presented by Tarkett Sports.

Katrana was chosen as Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career (first this season), while Campbell garnered the Defensive Player of the Week honor for the first time ever. The duo helped William Penn win both of its contests.

Katrana opened the week with a record-setting showing against Missouri Valley last Tuesday. He scored three goals, but more incredibly tallied 15 assists, which broke a single-game collegiate record for all levels. The sophomore also notched four ground balls and one caused turnover.

He then added six more assists versus Columbia last Saturday. In the victory, Katrana notched one goal, two ground balls, and one caused turnover as well.

Campbell was perfect in the faceoff circle against MVC, winning all 12 attempts. He then went 11-for-18 in the matchup with CC. For the week, the senior also produced 14 ground balls with nine coming last Tuesday.

Katrana, who has only played in five games this spring due to injury, has already managed five goals, 29 assists, 10 ground balls, and four caused turnovers.

Campbell’s 2026 stat line includes winning 60.2% of his faceoffs (109-for-181), while also producing three goals, four assists, 58 ground balls, and three caused turnovers.

WPU has now won six weekly awards this year.