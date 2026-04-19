Higginbotham Earns POW Laurel

Oskaloosa–Koby Higginbotham (Fr., Knoxville, Iowa, Exercise Science) owns the fastest time in the nation so far this year, and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week Monday, presented by WinWon Technologies.

Higginbotham’s award is his second of the season.

The freshman made his outdoor season debut at the Drake Jim Duncan Invitational last Saturday, doing so in a big way as he placed fourth in a stacked 110-meter hurdle field.

His time of 13.93 seconds not only hit the ‘A’ standard, but also is the best mark in the NAIA this spring.

The weekly award is the seventh for WPU this year.