Central loses Tuesday showdown against Simpson

PELLA – The Central College baseball team came up short against the Simpson College Storm on Tuesday, losing 8-3. While there was plenty of offense on both sides, with each team recording 12 hits, the Dutch ultimately weren’t able to execute to the level of the Storm.

Third baseman Dylan Williams (senior, Woods Cross, Utah) was imposing offensively, going 2-3 with a solo homerun, a single, and a hit by pitch. Max Steinlage (center fielder, senior, Cedar Falls) also had an impressive day at the plate, going 3-4 with three singles and an RBI. Starting pitcher Brayden Sawyer (senior, Grundy Center) and second baseman Bryer Wiley (sophomore, Urbana) both had two hit games, with Wiley picking up a double down the third base line.

When asked about his performance today, Williams said, “I felt really comfortable at the plate. As a team, we emphasized staying relaxed and keeping a clear mind in our at bats and I think that approach really paid off for me.”

Sawyer started the game on the mound for the Dutch and went seven full innings while allowing eight hits and four earned runs. Following him, Mark Kenney (senior, Fennimore, Wis.) entered in relief and went one inning in which he allowed three hits and three earned runs. Drew Sabatino (sophomore, Waukee) made quick work of the Storm in the top of the ninth, allowing no hits and no runs.

With the loss today, the Dutch drop down to fifth in the American Rivers Conference standings with a record of 8-8. They’ll look to get back on track next Tuesday, when they travel to Indianola to play Simpson in games two and three of the series!