OSKALOOSA GOLF TEAMS FINISH THIRD AT NEWTON MEET

Newton, Iowa — The Oskaloosa boys golf teams had a tough day on the course, finishing third out of four teams in both varsity and junior varsity action at a meet in Newton.

The teams got off to a slow start, which made it hard to keep up early in the competition. Scores improved as the day went on, but it was not enough to move up in the standings.

Marshall Seibert led the varsity team, turning in the top score for Oskaloosa. He was followed by Ethan VanderLinden, who also contributed to the team total.

On the junior varsity side, Collin Netland led the way, with Colin Johnson close behind.

The meet showed areas where the team needs to improve. Penalties and high scores on several holes made a big difference in the final results.

Despite the outcome, the coaching staff said the team will use the experience as a learning opportunity moving forward.