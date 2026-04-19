Statesmen of the Week: McGwire Jephson and Rylee Riesberg

Oskaloosa–Baseball player McGwire Jephson (Jr., Rigby, Idaho, Business Management) and softball player Rylee Riesberg (Jr., Ankeny, Iowa, Exercise Science) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of April 6-12.

Jephson went 6-for-14 at the plate as William Penn split a four-game series with Clarke last Friday and Saturday. The junior tallied a hit in all four contests, led by a 2-for-4 effort in the weekend opener. In that game, he powered a go-ahead two-run home run. For the week, Jephson managed four runs and two RBIs, while walking once and being hit by a pitch once as well.

Riesberg put up big numbers despite her team only playing twice last week. The junior did all of her damage in the opener against Missouri Valley last Friday.

In the squad’s victory, Riesberg was 2-for-3 with six RBIs and two runs scored. Both of her hits were home runs. She first launched a two-run shot in the third frame, before clearing the fence with a grand slam an inning later.