Player of the Week Laurel to Burt

Oskaloosa–Phoebe Burt (Sr., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology) produced a pair of big throws, and for her efforts she was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week Monday, presented by WinWon Technologies.

Burt garnered her first career weekly accolade after posting a pair of high finishes at the Mount Mercy Carnival and Open last Friday and Saturday.

The senior took second in the shot put at 42-0.75, while finishing third in the discus at 140-11.

Burt currently leads the Heart in the shot put, is second in the discus (142-5), and is 22nd in the hammer throw (124-7).

The weekly award is the first for WPU this year.