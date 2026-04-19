Statesmen Take Second After Falling in Playoff at Missouri Baptist Invitational

Alton, Ill. — The William Penn men’s golf team finished second place in the Missouri Baptist Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The Statesmen originally tied for first but fell after a playoff hole.

The navy and gold placed second out of 10 teams with a two-round score of 608 (304-304) at Spencer T Olin Golf Course.

Missouri Baptist University took first place after hitting 608 (306-302), and beating William Penn in the tiebreaker.

Topping the rankings for individuals in the 58-player field was Stone Yerington of Metropolitan Community College with a 142 (71-71).

Tyler Pedretti (So., Upland, Calif., Business Management) and Mario Palain (Fr., Zaragoza, Spain, Business Management) tied for fourth place, as Pedretti hit 149 on rounds of 75 and 74, while Palain did so on rounds of 74 and 75.

The next in line for William Penn was Alvaro Rodriguez (So., Gijon, Spain, Business Management), who tied for 14th after hitting 157 (79-78)

Maxence Moreau (Fr., Lyon, France, Applied Mathematics) rounded out the Statesmen scoring with a 165 (88-77) and finished in 39th.

“Being the favorite in events is something new for the kids and we didn’t handle it very well. We were the best team in this field and just didn’t play as well as we had hoped. To not have our best and lose in a playoff stings.” Head Coach Darin Fisher said, ” Our attention to detail wasn’t where it needed to be and that’s on me as a coach. Our putting was below average the entire event and We made a lot of small errors that added up and when you’re playing to win an event, every shot counts. The positive takeaway is that we are talented enough to contend at events. Now, we just need to learn to finish these types of events off. Tyler Pedretti had his best event of the season. I’m very proud of the way that he played all 36 holes. He handled himself very well, showed some strength and maturity after some mistakes. I am very happy for him”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. next Monday and Tuesday to compete in the Missouri Valley Invitational at Indian Foothills Golf Course.