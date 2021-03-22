WPU Takes One of Two Against Pride

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen softball team managed a split in a wild Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader versus Clarke Sunday.

William Penn (9-9, 3-3 Heart) took the first outing 5-4, but could not hold onto the lead in a 4-3 loss in the nightcap.

Clarke (8-11, 2-5 Heart) scored right away with two runs in the top of the first. The hosts finally produced a response with a three-run third frame that included four hits and an error. Nayely Martinez (Fr., Carson, Calif.) reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second base, and eventually scored the team’s first run on a single by Lexi Resa (Jr., Liberty, Mo., Biology).

Valeria Quiroga (Fr., San Benito, Texas, Sociology) then doubled home Resa, while a single from Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) plated Quiroga.

The advantage was extended to 4-2 in the fifth when Martinez touched home via another CU error. Unfortunately, the visitors were able to scratch a couple of tallies in the final two frames to knot the contest entering the final half inning.

Resa started the seventh-inning rally with a one-out single and moved to second on an intentional walk to Quiroga. Riccardi was then hit by a pitch, but a pop-out left the navy and gold just out to work with.

In what turned out to be a very anti-climactic ending, Rebecca De Leon (Fr., Ceres, Calif.) led the Statesmen to a walk-off victory as she drew a four-pitch base on balls to bring in Resa with the winning run.

Seven WPU batters tallied a hit with Resa guiding the crew by going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Quiroga finished 2-for-3, while Martinez scored twice. Overall, William Penn outhit Clarke 10-8.

Starting pitcher Peyton Parker (Jr., LaPorte City, Iowa, Sports Management) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in a five-inning performance. She managed one strikeout against one walk, but it was Bianca Castillo (So., Rio Rico, Ariz., Sociology) who earned the victory. The sophomore permitted one unearned run on two base knocks in two innings (one strikeout).

In a matter of just a few batters in the second game, the Statesmen went from easily sweeping the Pride to settling for a disappointing split.

William Penn led 3-0 with a 9-0 advantage in hits after six innings, but unfortunately could not hold off its foe in the final frame.

Martinez led off the bottom of the first with a single, and three batters later, Riccardi drove her in with a two-run home run over the right-field fence. It is Riccardi’s first home run of the spring.

Quiroga made it 3-0 in the third by singling home Lexy Underwood (Fr., Escalon, Calif., Elementary Education). The Statesmen had solid scoring opportunities in the fifth and sixth frames as well, but failed to add to the lead.

Those misses proved to be costly as the Pride rallied with four runs in the seventh. Starting pitcher Dakota Kulis (Fr., Chicago, Ill., Biology) cruised perfectly through the first six innings with 18 consecutive outs. Not only did her perfect game go away with a lead-off double in the seventh, but two batters later, so did the shutout with another CU two-bagger.

Kulis was replaced by Parker after a hit-by-pitch, but unfortunately the Pride concluded their onslaught with a home run to claim the improbable advantage.

Resa and Quiroga both reached base in the bottom of the seventh, but William Penn’s rally came up short.

Kulis finished with three earned runs allowed on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. She struck out eight in the start.

A balanced lineup recorded 10 hits with Resa and Quiroga both going 2-for-3, while Riccardi produced two RBIs. Clarke finished with three hits.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Tuesday to host Graceland in a Heart doubleheader at 4 p.m.