WPU Takes on National Championship

Oklahoma City, Okla.–The Statesmen women’s golf team teed it up for the final time last week as it competed in the 2022 NAIA National Championship.

The Championship, which featured 30 teams and six individuals, was cut down to 54 holes due to weather, with the cut happening after 36 holes. The Statesmen would ultimately miss the cut, placing 23rd by shooting a 627 (319-208), while the 17-team cut stood at 610. William Penn did, however, have one player qualify for the third and final round as Olivia Lange (Fr., Porta Westfalcia, Germany, Business Management) got above the cut line.

Taking the team title was British Columbia at four-under 860 (286-286-288), while the individual medalist was MinJi Kang of Truett McConnell at 12-under 204 (69-66-69).

Lange carded a pair of 74s to make the cut and then shot 81 in the third round to finish in a tie for 47th at 229. The freshman set a new season-best for her 54-hole performance.

Courtney Jackson (Jr., Liberty Lake, Wash., Digital Communication) finished the tournament by tying her season-best two-round score of 153 (78-75), missing the cut by just three strokes. Sam Maceli (Fr., Pittsburg, Kan., Exercise Science) finished third on the team with a two-round score of 163 (83-80).

Rounding out the lineup for the Statesmen were Bailee Frayne (Sr., Garner, Iowa, Elementary Education) and Carlee Frayne (So., Garner, Iowa, Sport Management), who shot 164 (85-79) and 168 (84-84), respectively.

“This season has been amazing for countless reasons,” said Head Coach Bailey Rimes. “To end our season at nationals is always a goal and we made that a reality this year. Our entire program was a part of that accomplishment and so many more. These girls make coaching so fun, and I couldn’t ask for a better team to be a part of. Keep an eye on this team because this is only the beginning. We intend on continue to learn and adjust, evolving so we can be successful in the world of college golf. A thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure this year, along with those who supplied meals leading up to nationals. Lastly, a special thank you to our two seniors, Bailee Frayne and Julia Hippely for being a part of this journey for four years and for everything they have given to this program. It takes everyone to accomplish the things we desire as a program.”