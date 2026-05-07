Oskaloosa Pool Project Nears Finish Line as August Completion Stays on Track

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Standing beside a pool that recently held water for the first time, project leaders looked over the to-do list that’s getting shorter by the day and focused on the accomplishments that are in the completed column. After months of steady progress, Oskaloosa’s pool project has moved into its final phase, with crews focused on finishing details and an August opening still firmly in sight.

For the team on site each day, the shift is noticeable. Nick Liston, Project Manager with Carl A. Nelson & Company (CANCO), Burlington based Construction Manager, Design-builder, General Contractor, described it simply: crews are “getting down to, really, the tail end of finishes on the rec pool side.”

That means less heavy construction and more of the detailed work that brings a project to life. Crews are cleaning, installing splash pad features, and putting the final pieces in place that users will eventually see and experience. At the same time, they are finishing mechanical systems that most visitors will never notice but will rely on every day.

The competition pool is following close behind. Liston said the next step is to “start setting up our scaffolding, and we’ll start basically with our finishes from the top – down.”

Outside, the progress is just as visible. The building is now enclosed with precast panels, allowing crews to continue working inside regardless of the weather. Sidewalks are going in, and final grading will shape the site over the coming weeks. It all adds up to a project that is steadily moving forward on multiple fronts.

Through it all, the timeline has held. Liston confirmed the goal remains substantial completion by the end of August, meaning the facility can be used as intended.

“The anticipation will be working on punch list items in August and getting our final inspections in August,” Liston said.

That distinction matters. Substantial completion means the pool is ready for swimmers, even as smaller fixes and final paperwork continue into September. It’s a standard part of projects this size, but for the community, it answers the biggest question: when will the doors open?

There are still a few steps before that moment arrives. A state inspection will ultimately determine when the first swimmers can enter the water. The team put it plainly: “When CANCO says they can.”

Liston added that the team will be ready. “We’ll have a team ready to go as soon as the state inspector signs off on that occupancy,” they said, noting that crews expect to address any final items in real time during inspection.

Behind that confidence is work that has already been tested. Earlier this spring, crews filled the pool with water, not for use, but to verify performance.

“We filled the pool to make sure that all our seals were holding,” Liston said.

After holding water for more than a week, the team confirmed everything was functioning as intended. “We determined that we were good to go there,” Liston said.

The water was then drained so crews could move into finishing work, including preparing surfaces to ensure coatings adhere properly and last over time. It’s a step that speaks to the level of behind-the-scenes detail, even when progress might not be immediately visible.

That attention to detail carries into every part of the project. Liston pointed to weekly meetings and constant check-ins as key to staying on track.

“We’ve maintained the schedule as we indicated we were going to,” he said.

It’s also reflected in how the work is being done. The project is taking place inside a functional and busy YMCA, which adds another layer of complexity.

“It’s a lot of checking, making sure that the client that is occupying isn’t bothered,” Liston said, describing the effort to manage noise, air quality, and day-to-day disruptions.

That coordination has required consistent communication between crews and facility staff to ensure daily activities can continue safely alongside construction. For many in the building, the project has become part of the routine, even as it steadily transforms the space around them.

From the owner’s perspective, the progress is measurable. Stewart Timm, Oskaloosa Park and Recreation Director, noted that as of the latest update, the project is about 73% complete, which aligns with the timeline and reinforces that the work is on track.

But beyond percentages, what stands out most is how the work is being done.

“Integrity,” Mike Foster, YMCA Board Member, said. “Carl A. Nelson has worked with incredibly high integrity with us on this project.”

Doug Mertens project engineer with CANCO, reflecting on decades of experience, pointed to the level of preparation and detail. “The amount of detail… there’s a lot of forethought going into everything that’s being done,” they said.

Those impressions are echoed in everyday interactions on the job site. Crews have been described as organized, respectful and professional, handling everything from site cleanliness to communication with care. For project leaders, those small details add up to something bigger: trust.

For the construction team, that trust is built on a simple question, built into the culture of Carl A Nelson & Co. empoyees, where they ask themselves every day.

“Would I buy it?” Liston said.

It’s a mindset that guides decisions at every level, from materials to workmanship. If the answer isn’t yes, the work isn’t done.

As the project moves closer to completion, that approach is helping ensure the final product meets the expectations of both the team building it and the community that will use it.

With major construction behind the community, the YMCA pool project is entering its final stretch. The first swimmers could be ready to step onto the deck and into the water by late August, marking the beginning of a new chapter for a space designed to bring the community together.