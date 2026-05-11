Hubbell announces Westgate Townhomes, 48 rental townhomes in Oskaloosa

Hubbell Realty Company will be constructing 48 townhomes in Oskaloosa, called Westgate Townhomes, beginning in fall 2026. The $9.4 million project, which has received significant public support via Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Workforce Housing Tax Credits, a Thriving Community designation from the State of Iowa and a $1 million redevelopment tax credit award, will be located at Suffolk Road and Coal Mine Loop, a rapidly developing area of Oskaloosa.

The 48 townhomes will feature 22 two-bedrooms and 26 three-bedroom homes, garages and includes all appliances, washer and dryers, and private entrances.

“Despite experiencing healthy employment growth and recent business expansions to the region’s major employers, new rental housing supply has not matched the demand. We know it’s critical to provide a variety of housing options, both rentals and for sale products, to these middle communities,” said Matt Weller, Vice President Development with Hubbell. “Alongside some of the major employers in the area and with significant city support, we believe these homes will be a great starting point for everyone in the area.”

The surrounding area has been experiencing significant growth with Musco Sports Lighting recently completing a multi-million-dollar, 74,000 square foot renovation and expansion to its campus and announced a new 30,000-square-foot facility for product development and testing. Musco’s President Shelly Herr described the company’s expansion as a “signal that we’re planning to stay in Oskaloosa or we wouldn’t have spent the money to do that.” Westgate Townhomes will also neighbor TRIO Entertainment Complex and is only 2 miles from Mahaska Health’s main campus location.

Clow Valve, a local employer that specializes in waterworks infrastructure, also recently completed a new $80 million, 36,000-square-foot expansion that is expected to double production capacity and create new employment opportunities.

Construction is slated to begin in mid-to-late 2026 and complete in 2027.