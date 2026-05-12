William Penn University Announces Presidential Retirement, Leadership Transition

(OSKALOOSA, Iowa)— William Penn University today announced that President John Ottosson will retire in the summer of 2027. His presidency has been marked by courageous leadership, financial discipline, enrollment momentum, and an unwavering commitment to students during an extraordinarily challenging period in higher education.

An alumnus of the University, President Ottosson assumed leadership at a time of significant financial, operational, and strategic challenges. Through disciplined stewardship and bold decision‑making, the University consolidated and reduced institutional debt by more than $14 million, strengthening William Penn’s financial foundation and positioning the institution for long‑term sustainability.

Under his leadership, William Penn University will have invested more than $22 million in campus infrastructure upon completion of the Spencer Chapel renovation project. These investments addressed long‑standing deferred maintenance needs, created new science laboratories, renovated residential facilities, and enhanced the overall student experience—clear signals of confidence in the University’s future.

Academically and programmatically, President Ottosson expanded opportunities for students and strengthened enrollment pipelines. Initiatives such as a four‑year nursing program, new 3+2 engineering partnerships with Iowa State University, expanded fine arts opportunities, and the addition of six new athletic programs propelled William Penn to sustained growth, culminating in record enrollment on the Oskaloosa campus.

President Ottosson also guided the University through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID‑19 pandemic with steadiness and care. William Penn remained open, protected community health, preserved the student experience, and—remarkably—continued to grow enrollment during that period.

‘Serving William Penn University has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,’ said Ottosson. ‘This institution is defined by its people, its values, and its relentless focus on students. I remain fully committed to the important work ahead and to supporting a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition.’

Dr. Eric Nichols, Chair of the Board of Trustees, expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the Board. ‘John’s leadership combined courage, clarity, and principled care for students and the institution,’ Nichols said. ‘William Penn University is much stronger because of his service and the dedication of the faculty, staff, and supporters who partnered with him.’

The Board of Trustees has begun succession planning in accordance with established governance practices and will share additional information about the leadership transition and presidential search process in the coming weeks. President Ottosson will continue to lead the University with full focus and dedication throughout the transition period, ensuring stability and continuity.

Read more and hear directy from President Ottosson by visiting www.wmpenn.edu/presidential-communication/