Oskaloosa boys tennis closes home schedule against Norwalk

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season home schedule Friday night against Norwalk on senior recognition night.

Even though the Indians fell 10-1, the team played some of its best tennis of the season and pushed Norwalk in several close matches throughout the evening.

The lone win for Oskaloosa came at No. 2 doubles, where Ethan Stek and Reuben Chilcote earned a strong straight-set victory against Norwalk.

Mason Muir also battled through a tough three-set match at No. 2 singles before coming up just short.

Coaches said this was the best overall tennis the team has played all season. The Indians hit the ball well, stayed competitive in long rallies, and showed how much improvement they have made during the year.

The coaching staff believes the team is starting to peak at the right time, with the hard work from earlier in the season beginning to show on the court.