WPU Records Fourth-Place Efforts in Final Prep Before Conference

Davenport–The Statesmen dance team placed fourth twice Sunday as it battled at the St. Ambrose Fighting Bee Classic.

William Penn scored 80.00 points in the first round to take fourth out of six programs, while host St. Ambrose was first with 87.25 points.

The navy and gold improved on their score in the second go-round with 82.04 points, once again claiming fourth (six squads) with 82.04 points. SAU held the top spot with 90.95 points.

Competing team members included Elizabeth Blake (Fr., Litchfield Park, Ariz., Psychology), Jamison Coffey (Fr., Platteville, Wis., Entrepreneurship and Business Management), Kate Coley (Jr., Streator, Ill., Psychology), Kylie Coley (Jr., Streator, Ill., Business Management), Bianca Cooney (Sr., Little Rock, Ark., Psychology), Emily Garcia (Jr., Davenport, Iowa, Sports Management), Amerie Hemphill (Fr., Clinton, Ill., Kinesiology), and Payton Wiley (Fr., Douds, Iowa, Elementary Education).

“We showed up again this weekend with two great performances,” Head Coach Abby Reynolds said. “We got stronger as the day wore on, and really implemented a lot of our cleans from the week. This team works so hard. We have scored in the 80s all season, something we have never done before. These ladies are really helping grow this program into what it will be in the future. We will get back to work and be ready for conference in two weeks.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Des Moines on Saturday, March 14 to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.