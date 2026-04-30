Oskaloosa boys tennis falls to strong D.C.G. squad

GRIMES — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team traveled to Dallas Center-Grimes on Thursday night and ran into a tough matchup, falling 11-0 against a strong D.C.G. team.

Even with the final score, the Indians had several competitive moments during the meet.

Holden Braundmeier played one of his best matches of the season at No. 3 singles. The match stayed close throughout, but a few deuce points went against him and made the difference in the final result.

At No. 2 doubles, Ethan Stek and Reuban Chilcote battled through a tight first set before falling 7-5. D.C.G. pulled away in the second set for a 6-1 win.

The junior varsity team picked up a couple victories during the night. Hunter Schueler earned a win in singles play, while Wyatt DeCook and Tate Riggs teamed up for a doubles victory.

Oskaloosa will return home Friday to host Norwalk. The match will also serve as senior recognition night for the Indians.

Posted by on Apr 30 2026. Filed under School Activities. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

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