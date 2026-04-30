Oskaloosa boys tennis falls to strong D.C.G. squad

GRIMES — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team traveled to Dallas Center-Grimes on Thursday night and ran into a tough matchup, falling 11-0 against a strong D.C.G. team.

Even with the final score, the Indians had several competitive moments during the meet.

Holden Braundmeier played one of his best matches of the season at No. 3 singles. The match stayed close throughout, but a few deuce points went against him and made the difference in the final result.

At No. 2 doubles, Ethan Stek and Reuban Chilcote battled through a tight first set before falling 7-5. D.C.G. pulled away in the second set for a 6-1 win.

The junior varsity team picked up a couple victories during the night. Hunter Schueler earned a win in singles play, while Wyatt DeCook and Tate Riggs teamed up for a doubles victory.

Oskaloosa will return home Friday to host Norwalk. The match will also serve as senior recognition night for the Indians.