WARRIORS SWEEP SPARTANS ON SOPHOMORE DAY

April 29, 2026

Centerville, IA – The Indian Hills Baseball squad swept Southwestern Community College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Pat Daugherty Field. The Warriors move to 24-19 overall on the year and 8-6 in league play.

The Warriors took both ends of Wednesday’s twinbill over the Spartans, 7-3 and 10-0. The sweep pushed the Warriors overall season record against Southwestern to 7-1. The Warriors have now won 34 of their last 35 matchups vs. Southwestern.

Indian Hills erased a 3-1 deficit late in the ballgame in the opener to upend the Spartans. The Warriors scored six unanswered runs thanks to a five-run sixth inning to secure the opening victory. Sophomore Boris Rodriguez (San Sebastain, Puerto Rico/ESCAED) sparked the offense with a run-scoring double in the sixth before Daniel Balderas-Lujan (Boulder, CO/Boulder) delivered a run-scoring base hit for the go-ahead run.

Callum Donnelly (Bulli, Australia/New Mexico JC) added an RBI single in the sixth while Charles Margulis (Boulder, CO/Boulder) capped the scoring on a two out RBI base hit.

Freshman Maverick Scarpella (Thornton, CO/Broomfield) went the distance for the Warriors, scattering five hits with three earned runs allowed while striking out six batters.

Seven different Warriors tallied a hit in the win, led by a pair from freshman Gage Perri (Andrews, TX/TCS Post Grad).

The Warriors struck early and often in game two, building a 6-0 lead through the first three frames. Dryden Pidlisny (Medicine Hat, Alberta/South Central) delivered an RBI single up the middle in the second while JD Moffett (Omaha, NE/Millard West) added a run-scoring single in the third. Moffett put the game out of reach in the seventh with a two-run double down the left field line to push the lead to 8-0. Indian Hills took advantage of a rocky Spartan pitching staff with a pair of run-scoring walks in the seventh to finish off the run-rule shortened affair.

Donnelly and Moffett combined for four hits and five RBI in the win.

Sophomore Yuan-Kai Chang (Taipei, Taiwan/Taipei Dai) went the distance on the mound in game two for the Warriors, scattering five hits without allowing a run. Chang struck out five batters to move to 7-4 on the year.

The Warriors will head to Council Bluffs, IA on Thursday for the regular season finale against No. 8 ranked Iowa Western Community College. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM.