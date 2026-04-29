Oskaloosa boys track earns 13 personal records at Sigourney relays

SIGOURNEY — The Oskaloosa boys track and field team continued to show improvement Tuesday night at the Sigourney Co-Ed Relays, finishing the meet with 13 new personal records and four season-best marks.

Lane Smith led the Indians with a third-place finish in the 3200-meter run. Smith crossed the line in 10:28.93, which was also a season-best performance.

The 4×200 relay team of Oscar Chambers, Jamison Ruby, Blake Herny, and Carter Jordan placed fourth with a time of 1:40.80.

Grady Kennedy added a fifth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 125 feet, 5 inches. The 4×400 relay team of Iwy Buchanan, Sam Nelson, Micah Van Ee, and Blake Herny earned sixth place.

Iwy Buchanan also placed eighth in the 400-meter dash, while the distance medley relay team finished eighth.

The Indians continued to see progress throughout the lineup. Athletes recording personal records included Colton Hynick, Kolby Williams, Sam Nelson, Micah Van Ee, Iwy Buchanan, Grady Kennedy, Brock Beerbower, Oscar Chambers, Drake Heeren, Silas Johnston, Grayson McGill, and Lane Smith.

Oskaloosa also posted season-best marks in the 3200, 4×400 relay, 100-meter dash, and discus.

The Indians will return to action Thursday at the Tulip Time Relays in Pella.