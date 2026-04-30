Economical Food Cupboard Announces New Name and Location as Mahaska Area Food Cupboard

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Economical Food Cupboard is proud to announce an exciting new chapter as it transitions to a new name, Mahaska Area Food Cupboard, and relocates to a new facility at 104 North G Street, Suite 3, located on the north end of the Clean Laundry building.

The move and name change reflect the organization’s continued commitment to serving individuals and families throughout Mahaska County while improving accessibility and services for those in need.

The Mahaska Area Food Cupboard will officially begin operating from its new location on May 16. The updated space will allow for improved efficiency, better organization, and an enhanced experience for both clients and volunteers.

“Our new name better reflects the broader community we serve,” said Cheryl Benson, Director. “We are excited about this next step and the opportunity to continue providing essential support in a welcoming and accessible space.”

The Mahaska Area Food Cupboard remains dedicated to addressing food insecurity and supporting the community through partnerships, volunteers, and generous donations.

Community members are encouraged to take note of the new location and continue supporting the organization as it grows and evolves to meet the needs of the area.

For more information, please contact:

Cheryl Benson, Director

641-676-4031

Oskydfoodcupoard@gmail.com