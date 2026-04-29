Oskaloosa boys golf shows balanced scoring at home invitational

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys golf team hosted its home invitational Tuesday at Edmundson Golf Course, competing against 14 varsity teams along with several junior varsity golfers.

The Indians showed more balanced scoring across the lineup and continued to flash signs of improvement throughout the day. Coaches said consistency is still the biggest thing the team is working toward, but there were several strong rounds and encouraging moments.

Oskaloosa was led by seniors Linus Morrison and Marshall Seibert. Cael Ashman and Jaxon Saville finished close behind, while Ethan VanderLinden and Collin Netland also stayed under 90 as part of the varsity group.

The coaching staff said the team is starting to gain confidence, and with more consistency, scores should continue to improve as the season moves forward.

The junior varsity golfers also had a solid day while competing alongside varsity teams. Colin Johnson turned in a strong round, and Colton Shaffer also continued to show improvement.

Coaches said the younger players are beginning to settle in and are getting closer to where they need to be. Even while playing against varsity competition, the JV golfers competed well and held their own.