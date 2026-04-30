A Real Lesson Without a Real Crash

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The silence hit before the sirens. On a spring morning outside Oskaloosa High School, students watched as a staged crash scene unfolded into something far more powerful. Within minutes of the senior class unexpectedly getting called outside, fellow classmates were pulled from mangled vehicles, a life was lost at the scene, and grief spread across the bleachers. It wasn’t real, but it felt close enough to make students pause and bring some students to tears.

The mock crash, organized by Oskaloosa High School Peer Helpers, is designed to move beyond warnings and statistics. It places students inside a moment they could one day face, showing the consequences of distracted driving in a way that words alone cannot.

“It’s where we show what could happen when you’re distracted driving,” said Tierney Carter, a senior at Oskaloosa High School. “There’s a funeral scene, people die. We have all the firefighters and police officers and the ambulance come out. It’s an entire community effort, and we just show how bad it could be.”

The timing is intentional. For many seniors, graduation is just weeks away. The independence that follows often comes with new risks, including driving without the structure and reminders of school.

“We’re all about to go off to college, so we’ll be presented with more opportunities to be distracted in driving,” said Emily Rice, a senior involved in the event. “We’re about to not have teachers around being like, ‘Don’t drink, don’t drive.’ So it’s about showing the genuine impact, not just the voices of teachers.”

The demonstration begins with two damaged vehicles positioned to simulate a crash. Students portray victims inside, covered in makeup to replicate injuries. A recorded sound sequence sets the scene, followed by the rapid arrival of emergency responders. Firefighters cut open the vehicles with the jaws of life. Ambulance crews assess injuries and transport victims. One student is declared dead at the scene and covered in a white sheet.

From there, the story continues.

“You’ll see them take two people to the hospital, and then somebody dies on impact,” Carter said. “Then there’s a hospital scene where you hear her inside thoughts, how sorry she is. After that, we have the funeral scene, where we hold a service for the students that died.”

Each step is meant to show not just the crash, but the ripple effect that follows. The emotional weight extends beyond those directly involved, touching classmates, families and the broader community.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness on how severe it can be and how it can be anyone,” Rice said. “It can be four people in our class. It can be anyone. We had people in the bleachers crying who weren’t necessarily friends with the person, but they knew her. It shows how it impacts the community.”

That reaction is part of the goal. Peer Helpers want students to feel something lasting, something that stays with them the next time they reach for a phone behind the wheel.

“I know a lot of the students that were participating in it, after, we were all a little shaky,” Rice said. “It just felt real. That’s kind of the point, making it feel real and something that can happen.”

The event depends on strong community partnerships. Oskaloosa Police, Oskaloosa Fire, Mahaska Health, and Bates Funeral Chapel help at the ‘scene’. Bill and Ray’s provides the two vehicles that are in the ‘crash’. School staff support logistics, including sound and coordination. Together, they create a simulation that mirrors real-life response as closely as possible.

That collaboration reinforces the central message. Distracted driving is not just a personal decision. It is a community issue, one that draws in first responders, families and friends in an instant.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness on how severe it can be and how it can be anyone,”said Rice.