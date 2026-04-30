Oskaloosa girls golf places fifth in second round of conference meet

INDIANOLA — The Oskaloosa girls golf team competed Wednesday in the second round of the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament at Indianola Country Club, finishing fifth out of six teams on one of the tougher courses the Indians have faced this season.

Oskaloosa finished with a team score of 432 as Norwalk won the meet with a 347. Dallas Center-Grimes finished second with a 360, followed by Pella at 368 and Indianola at 394.

The Indians were led by Leah Cohrt, who shot a 101 and finished 19th overall individually. Rylee Klyn added a 104, while Kamryn Maddy carded a 113. Ireland McGraw finished with a 114, Karlyn Scott shot a 116, and Sabrina Frost added a 119.

While the final numbers were not exactly where the team wanted them, coaches felt the girls handled the course fairly well overall. Indianola Country Club proved difficult for many golfers throughout the field and tested teams with challenging greens and demanding approach shots.

The conference tournament also gave Oskaloosa another chance to measure itself against some of the top programs in the Little Hawkeye Conference as the postseason draws closer.