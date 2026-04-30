Iowa Senate passes bill aimed at preventing government shutdowns

by Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch April 29, 2026

Senate Republicans argued a bill passed by the chamber Wednesday will help prevent government shutdowns in Iowa similar to those seen in Washington, D.C., but Democrats called the measure a “blatant power grab” that would allow the GOP majority to refuse to negotiate with a potential future Democratic governor.

House File 2694, when it was passed by the House, proposed a variety of restrictions on gubernatorial powers. This includes limiting the ability of an Iowa governor to order the closure of places of worship or restrict private businesses’ operations during public health crises. The governor could not require vaccines, or authorize changes in election law, policies or regulations without legislators’ approval.

The Senate amended the measure with a major change Wednesday, adding language from another bill, Senate File 2461. This language would establish a continuing appropriation providing funding for the state if a budget is not enacted before the next fiscal year begins on July 1. The funding through the continuing appropriation would be based on the budget approved during the preceding fiscal year, as determined by the state Department of Management in consultation with the Legislative Services Agency.

The language was amended during floor debate to specify that the continuing appropriations will only go into effect if the Legislature has passed and presented a budget to the governor, but that budget has not been enacted. Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, said this change “puts the onus on the Legislature to still work to pass a budget on time, but also protects taxpayers if it’s not enacted by July 1.”

Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, said the restriction of governor’s powers came in response to some actions taken in the U.S. and abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the spread of the disease, saying, “we now know that many of the most egregious infringements of the rights of people were not helpful at all, in some cases, were counterproductive.” He said the continuing appropriations portion of the bill was a response to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., pointing to the ongoing partial government shutdown over Department of Homeland Security funding.

“We don’t want to do that in Iowa ever,” Rozenboom said. “So this bill … deals with two things, with a singular focus on the Iowa taxpayer. Number one, we respect the Iowa taxpayer enough to recognize the need to keep state government operating effectively while politicians have differences of opinion, unlike Washington. … Number two, we’re respecting our Iowa citizens by not allowing any sort of inappropriate spending when the Legislature and the governor do not agree on a budget.”

Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner said Iowa has never faced a budget shutdown.

“Our government has never shut down,” Weiner said. “It has never been at risk of a shutdown. The Legislature has always done its job, and the governor has always done his or her job. Now, as you’ve heard from a couple of my colleagues, apparently the prospect of having to work with a governor potentially from another political party is just too much. The prospect of having to work and negotiate across the aisle for the benefit of Iowans is just too scary.”

Senate Democrats have spoken out at numerous meetings in opposition to the proposal, saying Republicans, who currently hold a trifecta of control at the Iowa Capitol, fear that a Democrat could win the gubernatorial election in 2026. Rob Sand, the state auditor, is the only Democrat on the ballot to become the party’s gubernatorial nominee.

Republican legislative leaders have denied links between these proposals and concerns about Sand winning the governor’s seat in the upcoming midterms.

Sen. Matt Blake, D-Urbandale, said Republicans have had a decade of control at the Legislature and questioned why this change to the state’s budget process was only being introduced this year.

“The answer is simple,” Blake said. “The answer is completely right in front of us. There’s a pretty good chance that the governor is different next year, and the governor from my party. And you don’t want to work the governor from my party. … Everybody in this chamber should be ashamed. Everybody in this chamber should be ashamed that we are subverting the democratic process in the name of party politics.”

The bill passed in a 30-15 vote. It moves back to the House for consideration of the amendment.

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