Oskaloosa girls track tries new events at Grinnell meet

GRINNELL — The Oskaloosa girls track and field team took a different approach Tuesday night at the Grinnell meet, giving athletes a chance to create their own lineup and try events outside of their usual routine.

The meet served as a midseason break from the normal schedule, allowing several girls to step out of their comfort zones and compete in different events while also having some fun along the way.

Tierney Carter highlighted the night with a second-place finish in the 800-meter run, posting a season-best time of 2:22.42. Delaney Harbour also had a strong performance, finishing third in the long jump.

The Indians finished the meet with 11 new personal records.

Harbour set personal bests in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Alice Rice earned a PR in the 400-meter dash, while Mia Luck recorded personal records in the long jump, 100-meter dash, and 800-meter run.

Vanessa Beadle set a PR in the 100-meter dash, Kara Harman earned a personal best in the 1500-meter run, and Hazel Adam improved during the 4×800 relay.

Tierney Carter also picked up a personal best in the shuttle hurdle relay, and Preslie Bryan recorded a PR during the 4×400 relay.

Coaches said it is always exciting to watch athletes take on new challenges and compete in events they normally would not run.

The Indians return to action Thursday when they travel to Pella. The focus now starts shifting toward the postseason, with the Little Hawkeye Conference meet scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, followed by district competition on Thursday, May 14.