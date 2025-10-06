WPU Improves One Spot to Seventh

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s soccer team has been on a tear lately, and the recent success has pushed the program up one position as the NAIA released its third top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (6-1-3, 4-0-2 Heart) is currently No. 7 with 391 points. It marks the 22nd poll in a row in which the navy and gold are ranked in the top 25.

Eight Heart of America Athletic Conference programs are included in the poll, paced by No. 4 MidAmerica Nazarene, while Grand View is also ranked at No. 13. Baker (27th) Clarke (31st), Missouri Valley (32nd), Central Methodist (33rd), and Mount Mercy (37th) are also recognized in the receiving votes section.

Dalton State (Ga.) remains No. 1 in the NAIA with 498 points and 10 first-place votes, while Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is a close second with 488 points and the other eight first-place ballots. Oklahoma Wesleyan is third and Bethel (Ind.) is fifth to complete the top five.

WPU travels to Fulton, Mo. Saturday to face William Woods in Heart play at 3:30 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Soccer Rating No. 3 — October 1, 2025

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Dalton State (Ga.) (10)

2. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (8)

3. Oklahoma Wesleyan

4. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

5. Bethel (Ind.)

6. Keiser (Fla.)

7. William Penn

8. Cumberlands (Ky.)

9. William Carey (Miss.)

10. Indiana Wesleyan

11. Bellevue (Neb.)

12. LSU Shreveport (La.)

13. Grand View

14. Cumberland (Tenn.)

15. Georgia Gwinnett

16. Life (Ga.)

17. Indiana Tech

18. Madonna (Mich.)

19. Marian (Ind.)

20. Xavier (La.)

21. Grace (Ind.)

22. WVU Tech (W.Va.)

23. Northwestern Ohio

24. Bethel (Tenn.)

25. John Brown (Ark.)

25. Midland (Neb.)

Receiving votes: Rio Grande (Ohio) 42, Baker (Kan.) 41, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 39, Southern Oregon 38, St. Thomas (Fla.) 35, Clarke 30, Missouri Valley (Mo.) 28, Central Methodist (Mo.) 26, Florida National 21, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 20, Stanton (Calif.) 18, Mount Mercy 14, Milligan (Tenn.) 14, Oklahoma City 12, Union Commonwealth (Ky.) 10, Ottawa (Kan.) 9, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 7, Faulkner (Ala.) 5, LSU Alexandria (La.) 2, Carroll (Mont.) 2.