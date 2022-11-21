WPU Hits the Mats at Missouri Valley Invitational

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s wrestling team battled one final time before the Thanksgiving break, competing at the Missouri Valley Invitational Friday and Saturday.

The trio of 101-pounder Anika Barker (Fr., Phoenix, Ariz., Biology), 116-pounder Grecia Martinez (Fr., Horizon City, Texas, Industrial Technology), and 123-pounder Brittany Cotter (So., Katy, Texas, Nursing) guided the navy and gold by claiming two wins apiece. Martinez was the most successful grappler of the group with a pair of falls, while Cotter pinned one foe as well.

The quartet of 116-pounder Kylie Bustos (Fr., Amarillo, Texas, Nursing), 130-pounder Mariah Webster (Fr., Mingo, Iowa, Elementary Education), 170-pounder Payge Fuller (Fr., Plattsburg, Mo.), and 235-pounder Kylie Martin (Fr., Marshfield, Mo., Biology) each won by fall one time at the Invite, while Catherine Steinkamp (So., Quincy, Ill., Biology) was also victorious once at 116 pounds.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Williamsburg, Ky. December 2-3 to compete in the Cumberlands Invitational.