WPU Finishes Calendar Year at Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out

Las Vegas, Nev.–The William Penn men’s bowling team concluded its western trip at the Las Vegas Collegiate Shootout last week.

WPU ended up 30th out of 55 teams in qualifying with 7,844 pins over the span of five regular games and 20 Baker games. Wichita State (Kan.) led qualifying with 9,134 pins.

Webber International (Fla.) eventually took the playoff title.

Zach Anderson of Mount Mercy topped the 474 bowlers in competition with a 246.4 average (1,232 pins).

Aidan Piet (So., Meridian, Idaho, Business Management) led the navy and gold with a 194.8 average, while Conor Fetherston (Jr., Dublin, Ireland, Software Engineering) (190.2) also bowled all five rounds.

Landon Piet (Fr., Meridian, Idaho, Biology), who averaged 181.0 pins, and Connor Rissi (Sr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Psychology), who averaged 174.3 pins, both competed in four games.

The trio of Ethan Licht (Fr., Victor, Iowa, Sports Management) (181.0), Bryce Keykal (Sr., Princeton, Minn., Applied Mathematics) (170.0), and Brock Alderson (Fr., Sigourney, Iowa, Biology) (170.0) all started twice, while Ethan Zieglowsky (Jr., Washington, Iowa, Biology) knocked down 245 pins in one round.

Joseph Woods-Weisman (Fr., Minneapolis, Minn., New Media) topped William Penn’s reserve squad with a 195.8 average in five games.

Next Up: William Penn is off during the month of January, returning to action on February 1-2 with a trip to Lawrence, Kan. to compete in the NAIA Weekend #1 and NAIA Weekend #2.